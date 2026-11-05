🏥 Jacksonville IL Healthcare: Multiple Therapy Roles Now Hiring

Jacksonville’s healthcare scene is busy, and rehab roles are in demand. If you’re a therapist who loves one-on-one patient care, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Enhance Rehabilitation

Enhance Rehabilitation Location: Jacksonville, IL (SNF setting)

(SNF setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as part of a growing rehab team, evaluating and treating patients using individualized care plans. You’ll handle speech/language assessments, swallowing evaluations, and track progress while working closely with families and the care team.

Employer: Enhance Rehabilitation

Enhance Rehabilitation Location: Jacksonville, IL (SNF setting)

(SNF setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients regain daily living skills with tailored treatment plans in a skilled nursing facility. This role includes setting functional goals, updating plans as patients improve, and supervising Occupational Therapy Assistants.

Employer: Enhance Rehabilitation

Enhance Rehabilitation Location: Jacksonville, IL (SNF setting)

(SNF setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on rehab care, from evaluations to progress checks, focused on mobility and function. You’ll collaborate with facility staff, educate patients and families, and supervise Physical Therapist Assistants.

If one of these fits your license and experience, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.