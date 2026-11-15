Jacksonville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level techs to physicians and dentists.

Employer: Conviva Senior Primary Care (CenterWell / Humana)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (in-office)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: $43,000–$56,200/year + bonus eligible

Work in a senior-focused primary care clinic doing vitals, injections, labs, EMR documentation, and room prep. Requires Certified/Registered MA, 1+ year MA experience, and CPR; strong benefits through Humana.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + Mayo pension, 403(b)/457(b), CME time

Join one of Mayo’s non-cardiac anesthesia divisions with an academic appointment, resident teaching, and research opportunities. Looking for BE/BC anesthesiologist, fellowship strongly preferred; robust retirement and benefits package.

Employer: Discovery Senior Living – Discovery Commons San Pablo

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Competitive wages (not listed)

Hands-on role in assisted living combining caregiving and med pass for seniors. Offers paid training, flexible hours, early access to wages, and uniforms; Certified Medication Technician and HS diploma/GED required.

Employer: Discovery Senior Living – Discovery Commons San Pablo

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time (day shift; FT/PT options mentioned)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Daytime Med Tech/Caregiver role supporting residents with ADLs and medications. Offers PTO and full benefits for FT, 401(k) with match, paid training; HS diploma/GED and experience with seniors preferred.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Lakeside Dental Center

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings

Lead a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Includes health benefits, retirement plans, stock offerings, strong CE, and mentorship; requires DDS/DMD and active FL license.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Skymarks Family Dental Care

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings

Similar Heartland-supported practice with advanced tech, CE, and Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD. Great fit if you want autonomy plus big-network support; DDS/DMD and FL license required.

Employer: Maverick.MD Physicians

Location: Jacksonville, FL (SNFs)

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Salary: $175,000–$205,000/year, no cap on productivity

Round in skilled nursing facilities on your own patient panel with daytime hours and dedicated night call coverage. Includes malpractice, health benefits, 401(k), and structured 3‑month onboarding; FL license and DEA required, new grads welcome.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Downtown

Type: Full-time, 6am–2:30pm, every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level hospital pharmacy tech role delivering meds, stocking Omnicell, and supporting central pharmacy. Requires FL Registered Pharmacy Tech, HS diploma; great way to get clinical experience in a large health system.

Employer: Baptist Health – Baptist Primary Care Mandarin South

Location: Jacksonville, FL (San Jose Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, up to $1,000 sign-on bonus

Clinic MA role doing vitals, rooming, documentation, and scheduling tests/referrals. Needs 2+ years patient care experience, BLS, and prior work in a physician office; CMA credential preferred.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Baptist Downtown, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Sun–Thu 7am–3:30pm

Salary: Not listed, sign-on bonus up to $10,000

Perform nuclear medicine imaging, handle radiopharmaceuticals, and work with geriatric/cardiac patients. Requires CNMT (NMTCB) or ARRT(N) and BLS; hospital experience preferred.

Employer: STI (for Florida Department of Health – Duval County)**

Location: CHP Dental Center, 515 W. 6th St, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public health general dentist role providing exams, preventive care, restorations, dentures, and extractions. Requires DDS/DMD, active FL dental license, and ~1 year of general dentistry experience; uses EagleSoft.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Jacksonville, FL (various sites)

Type: Full-time, locum tenens

Salary: Not listed

Flexible PA role covering different clinical settings, doing evals, managing acute/chronic conditions, ordering tests, and prescribing. Best for PAs comfortable with EMRs and working closely with supervising physicians.

Employer: Millennium Physician Group

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $182,545–$273,819 base + value-based incentives

Outpatient primary care with strong value-based care support, low physician turnover, and shared-savings bonuses. You’ll manage chronic disease, preventive care, and procedures with extensive clinical and admin backing.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient

Salary: Base salary + retention bonus up to $50,000, quarterly and productivity bonuses, sign-on, relocation up to $10,000

Lead an HIV-focused primary care clinic serving LGBTQ+ and underserved patients. Includes full benefits, malpractice with tail, CME stipend, PSLF eligibility; requires MD/DO (IM/FM/ID), DEA, HIV experience, and AAHIVM certification within 18 months.

Employer: Millennium Physician Group

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $182,545–$273,819 base + shared savings/equity potential

Another MPG primary care opening with the same value-based model, strong physician autonomy, and extensive support (care managers, triage line, pharmacists, etc.). Includes productivity-based pay, ACO distributions, equity options, CME, and full benefits.

Employer: Baptist Health – Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role on a progressive care unit, overseeing daily operations, staffing, and quality initiatives while still providing bedside care. Requires RN license, BLS, ACLS, and prior med-surg/progressive care plus leadership experience.

Employer: PathGroup

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the lab preparing and grossing tissue specimens under pathologist direction, maintaining a clean cutting area, and following strict safety and compliance protocols. Good fit if you like detailed, behind-the-scenes diagnostic work.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: Approx. $2,275/week (includes stipends)

Acute care PT travel assignment evaluating and treating a variety of patients. Needs BLS and state PT license; 1 year experience preferred (6 months considered). Day‑1 benefits, weekly pay, and 401(k).

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Pay: Approx. $1,875/week (estimate)

OR travel nurse role in an acute care surgery setting, circulating and/or scrubbing. Requires 18+ months recent OR experience, active RN license, BLS & ACLS; comes with housing options, 401(k) match, and day‑1 benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.