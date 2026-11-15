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🏥 Jacksonville FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From MA to MD
Jacksonville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level techs to physicians and dentists.
Medical Assistant – Senior Primary Care
Employer: Conviva Senior Primary Care (CenterWell / Humana)
Location: Jacksonville, FL (in-office)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
Salary: $43,000–$56,200/year + bonus eligible
Work in a senior-focused primary care clinic doing vitals, injections, labs, EMR documentation, and room prep. Requires Certified/Registered MA, 1+ year MA experience, and CPR; strong benefits through Humana.
Anesthesiologist – Specialist
Employer: Mayo Clinic
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + Mayo pension, 403(b)/457(b), CME time
Join one of Mayo’s non-cardiac anesthesia divisions with an academic appointment, resident teaching, and research opportunities. Looking for BE/BC anesthesiologist, fellowship strongly preferred; robust retirement and benefits package.
Medication Technician (3rd Shift, PT)
Employer: Discovery Senior Living – Discovery Commons San Pablo
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Part-time, 3rd shift
Salary: Competitive wages (not listed)
Hands-on role in assisted living combining caregiving and med pass for seniors. Offers paid training, flexible hours, early access to wages, and uniforms; Certified Medication Technician and HS diploma/GED required.
Medication Tech (Day Shift)
Employer: Discovery Senior Living – Discovery Commons San Pablo
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Part-time (day shift; FT/PT options mentioned)
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Daytime Med Tech/Caregiver role supporting residents with ADLs and medications. Offers PTO and full benefits for FT, 401(k) with match, paid training; HS diploma/GED and experience with seniors preferred.
General Dentist – Lakeside Dental Center
Employer: Heartland Dental – Lakeside Dental Center
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings
Lead a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Includes health benefits, retirement plans, stock offerings, strong CE, and mentorship; requires DDS/DMD and active FL license.
General Dentist – Skymarks Family Dental Care
Employer: Heartland Dental – Skymarks Family Dental Care
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings
Similar Heartland-supported practice with advanced tech, CE, and Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD. Great fit if you want autonomy plus big-network support; DDS/DMD and FL license required.
Post-Acute Care Physician
Employer: Maverick.MD Physicians
Location: Jacksonville, FL (SNFs)
Type: Full-time, weekdays
Salary: $175,000–$205,000/year, no cap on productivity
Round in skilled nursing facilities on your own patient panel with daytime hours and dedicated night call coverage. Includes malpractice, health benefits, 401(k), and structured 3‑month onboarding; FL license and DEA required, new grads welcome.
Pharmacy Technician – Baptist Downtown
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Downtown
Type: Full-time, 6am–2:30pm, every other weekend
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level hospital pharmacy tech role delivering meds, stocking Omnicell, and supporting central pharmacy. Requires FL Registered Pharmacy Tech, HS diploma; great way to get clinical experience in a large health system.
Medical Assistant – Primary Care, Mandarin South
Employer: Baptist Health – Baptist Primary Care Mandarin South
Location: Jacksonville, FL (San Jose Blvd)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed, up to $1,000 sign-on bonus
Clinic MA role doing vitals, rooming, documentation, and scheduling tests/referrals. Needs 2+ years patient care experience, BLS, and prior work in a physician office; CMA credential preferred.
Nuclear Medicine Technologist – Baptist Downtown
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Baptist Downtown, Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time, Sun–Thu 7am–3:30pm
Salary: Not listed, sign-on bonus up to $10,000
Perform nuclear medicine imaging, handle radiopharmaceuticals, and work with geriatric/cardiac patients. Requires CNMT (NMTCB) or ARRT(N) and BLS; hospital experience preferred.
Dentist – FL DOH Duval County
Employer: STI (for Florida Department of Health – Duval County)**
Location: CHP Dental Center, 515 W. 6th St, Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Public health general dentist role providing exams, preventive care, restorations, dentures, and extractions. Requires DDS/DMD, active FL dental license, and ~1 year of general dentistry experience; uses EagleSoft.
Locum Tenens Physician Assistant
Employer: Vetted Solutions
Location: Jacksonville, FL (various sites)
Type: Full-time, locum tenens
Salary: Not listed
Flexible PA role covering different clinical settings, doing evals, managing acute/chronic conditions, ordering tests, and prescribing. Best for PAs comfortable with EMRs and working closely with supervising physicians.
Physician – General / Primary Care (MPG)
Employer: Millennium Physician Group
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $182,545–$273,819 base + value-based incentives
Outpatient primary care with strong value-based care support, low physician turnover, and shared-savings bonuses. You’ll manage chronic disease, preventive care, and procedures with extensive clinical and admin backing.
Medical Director – HIV Primary Care
Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient
Salary: Base salary + retention bonus up to $50,000, quarterly and productivity bonuses, sign-on, relocation up to $10,000
Lead an HIV-focused primary care clinic serving LGBTQ+ and underserved patients. Includes full benefits, malpractice with tail, CME stipend, PSLF eligibility; requires MD/DO (IM/FM/ID), DEA, HIV experience, and AAHIVM certification within 18 months.
Physician – General / Primary Care (MPG)
Employer: Millennium Physician Group
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $182,545–$273,819 base + shared savings/equity potential
Another MPG primary care opening with the same value-based model, strong physician autonomy, and extensive support (care managers, triage line, pharmacists, etc.). Includes productivity-based pay, ACO distributions, equity options, CME, and full benefits.
Assistant Nurse Manager – Weaver 6 General PCU (Nights)
Employer: Baptist Health – Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time, nights
Salary: Not listed
Leadership role on a progressive care unit, overseeing daily operations, staffing, and quality initiatives while still providing bedside care. Requires RN license, BLS, ACLS, and prior med-surg/progressive care plus leadership experience.
Histology Grossing Technician
Employer: PathGroup
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work in the lab preparing and grossing tissue specimens under pathologist direction, maintaining a clean cutting area, and following strict safety and compliance protocols. Good fit if you like detailed, behind-the-scenes diagnostic work.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,275/week
Employer: TotalMed Allied
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
Pay: Approx. $2,275/week (includes stipends)
Acute care PT travel assignment evaluating and treating a variety of patients. Needs BLS and state PT license; 1 year experience preferred (6 months considered). Day‑1 benefits, weekly pay, and 401(k).
Travel Ortho OR RN – $1,875/week
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
Pay: Approx. $1,875/week (estimate)
OR travel nurse role in an acute care surgery setting, circulating and/or scrubbing. Requires 18+ months recent OR experience, active RN license, BLS & ACLS; comes with housing options, 401(k) match, and day‑1 benefits.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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