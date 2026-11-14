The 2026 Florida Tennis Summit opened in Orlando with USTA CEO Craig Tiley delivering a State of Tennis in America keynote. Tiley, USTA Florida President Chuck Gill, and World TeamTennis CEO Stephen Amritraj discussed how to better connect professional tennis events with their host communities. More information: https://t.co/wGYFoH6Dji

This content is adapted from materials provided by USTA Florida