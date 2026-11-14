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Tennis
USTA Florida reports rise in tennis participation
2 days ago
The USTA Florida 2026 State of Florida Tennis Report shows that 1.95 million Florida residents played tennis in 2025, up from 1.2 million in 2019. The report also finds that Florida has 18,293 tennis courts, but only 21% of these courts are public. Read more: https://t.co/Ar7Q3VKNzC
This content is adapted from materials provided by USTA Florida
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