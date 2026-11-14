The USTA Florida 2026 State of Florida Tennis Report shows that 1.95 million Florida residents played tennis in 2025, up from 1.2 million in 2019. The report also finds that Florida has 18,293 tennis courts, but only 21% of these courts are public. Read more: https://t.co/Ar7Q3VKNzC

This content is adapted from materials provided by USTA Florida