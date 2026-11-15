Jacksonville’s engineering scene is busy right now, from data centers to residential design and high‑tech manufacturing. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Jacksonville, FL (role can sit at any U.S. Jacobs office )

(role can sit at ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $120,000 base

Design and lead fire protection systems for hyperscale and AI-focused data centers and other mission‑critical sites. Ideal if you have 8+ years’ experience, a PE license, and deep NFPA/IBC/IFC knowledge, and want to guide multi‑discipline teams on complex projects.

Employer: Actalent (supporting a Fortune 500 contact lens manufacturer)

(supporting a Fortune 500 contact lens manufacturer) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $38.00/hr

Application deadline: Nov 20, 2026

Hands‑on role installing, validating, and troubleshooting new production equipment in a regulated environment. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ electrical experience, PLC troubleshooting skills, AutoCAD Electrical, and can support occasional weekends/holidays.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $35.00 – $37.00/hr

Application deadline: Nov 20, 2026

Lead optical tooling and mold insert design for contact lens manufacturing, from concept through commercial launch. Great for engineers with 3+ years’ experience, 3D CAD skills (SolidWorks/Pro‑E/UG/AutoCAD), and a background in injection molding and mechanical design.

Employer: Jax Apex Technology Inc (Apex Technology)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical role for a licensed PE leading complex residential structural projects—you’ll review and seal designs, set standards, and mentor junior engineers without direct people-management duties. Best for engineers with 5–7+ years’ experience who want more say in codes, quality, and project approach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.