Jacksonville’s finance scene is busy right now, with several employers hiring for mid to senior roles. If you’ve got accounting, tax, treasury, or SAP skills, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Crowley

Crowley Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This is a newly defined senior leadership role overseeing accounting operations, close, internal controls, and audits for a large, multi-entity company. Great fit if you have 10+ years’ accounting leadership, a CPA, and want to lead process improvement and automation in a global business.

Employer: Fortegra

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle full-cycle account servicing, reconciliations, and premium/claims processing in a fast-paced insurance/finance setting. Good for someone with 3–5 years in accounts receivable/account management, strong Excel skills, and a customer-focused mindset.

Employer: PwC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus eligible

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, guide teams, and drive finance transformation projects for enterprise clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years of SAP finance consulting, enjoy client-facing work, and want a role with clear advancement and strong benefits.

Employer: Fanatics

Location: Jacksonville, FL (On-site 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day indirect tax (sales & use, property, VAT/GST, licenses) for multiple entities and manage a team of four. Great match for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting, multistate sales/use tax experience, and a desire to lead audits, reserves, and tax automation.

Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (deployable / hybrid, nationwide + territories)

Type: Temporary, project-funded, hourly W-2

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Support FEMA Public Assistance grants from project development through closeout, focusing on cost validation, compliance, and documentation. Good for those with a Bachelor’s + 5+ years in finance/accounting/grants/disaster recovery who want mission-driven work and can deploy on task orders.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Jacksonville, FL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $133,000

Partner with Treasury Management and relationship teams to support complex healthcare clients with payments, receivables, liquidity, and fraud-prevention solutions. Best for someone with 4+ years of treasury management sales support and strong client-facing and analytical skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.