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Jacksonville
📣 Jacksonville Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Jacksonville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to director and executive roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Telemarketer – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Christopher Patrick State Farm
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$17/hour
Use your phone skills to make outbound calls, qualify leads, and book appointments for a local State Farm agency. Good fit if you like sales, want 401(k) matching, bonuses, and advancement, and don’t mind a call-heavy day.
Membership Consultant (Healthcare Sales) – Jacksonville
- Employer: ArchWell Health
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (field-based/local)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Grow a panel of senior patients by doing community-based Medicare/healthcare sales—events, home visits, and partnerships with brokers and senior centers. Great if you enjoy being out in the community and helping seniors access care.
Hospital Sales Specialist – Jacksonville, FL
- Employer: Chiesi USA, Inc.
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (field-based/remote, up to 75% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $135,540–$155,000 base + bonuses
High-level pharmaceutical hospital sales role calling on physicians, pharmacists, and hospital staff and managing a territory business plan. Ideal for experienced pharma reps who can navigate hospital systems and want strong pay and benefits.
Home Health Liaison (Sales) – Jacksonville, FL
- Employer: AccordCare Home Health
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (community-based)
- Type: Internship / Sales Professional
- Pay: Not listed
Build referral relationships and help families connect with home health services. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and cell phone allowance, plus the chance to grow with a fast-expanding healthcare company.
Service & Sales Consultant – Air Compressor Division
- Employer: ACF Industrial Energy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Sell aftermarket parts, service contracts, and equipment for industrial air compressors. Good for mechanically minded sales pros who like plant visits, field work, and building long-term B2B accounts.
Strategic Account Executive (US East)
- Employer: RF-SMART
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (office-based, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Own renewals and upsells for existing software customers, managing a B2B SaaS sales pipeline and working with decision-makers. Great if you have 2–5+ years in tech or consultative sales and like account strategy more than cold prospecting.
Marketing Strategy and Planning Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $122,500–$423,780 (range varies by location)
Lead firm-wide marketing strategy, planning, and analytics for internal services, turning market and audience data into integrated campaigns. Best for senior marketers with 8+ years’ experience who are ready to influence at the director level.
Senior Commercial Relationship Manager
- Employer: Ameris Bank
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Manage a large commercial loan and deposit portfolio (around $90M+), bring in new business, and act as a banking advisor to business clients. Strong fit for seasoned commercial bankers (8+ years) who want leadership, incentives, and full bank benefits.
Client Sales Representative
- Employer: Not listed (local company)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-level friendly role where you talk with potential customers, explain products, and support daily sales goals. Training is provided, so it’s a good starting point if you’re new to sales but like people and want to learn.
Sales Partner – JJ Cleanout Crew (Commission-Based)
- Employer: JJ Cleanout Crew
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person, flexible hours)
- Type: Contract / 1099
- Pay: Commission-only, est. $20,000–$50,000/year
Hunt for new junk removal and cleanout clients—especially property managers and realtors—and earn 10–15% commission per job plus bonuses, with no cap. Great side hustle or flexible full-time option if you’re self-motivated and like local networking.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your pitch.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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