Jacksonville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to director and executive roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Christopher Patrick State Farm

Christopher Patrick State Farm Location: Jacksonville, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour

Use your phone skills to make outbound calls, qualify leads, and book appointments for a local State Farm agency. Good fit if you like sales, want 401(k) matching, bonuses, and advancement, and don’t mind a call-heavy day.

Employer: ArchWell Health

Location: Jacksonville, FL (field-based/local)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Grow a panel of senior patients by doing community-based Medicare/healthcare sales—events, home visits, and partnerships with brokers and senior centers. Great if you enjoy being out in the community and helping seniors access care.

Employer: Chiesi USA, Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL (field-based/remote, up to 75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $135,540–$155,000 base + bonuses

High-level pharmaceutical hospital sales role calling on physicians, pharmacists, and hospital staff and managing a territory business plan. Ideal for experienced pharma reps who can navigate hospital systems and want strong pay and benefits.

Employer: AccordCare Home Health

Location: Jacksonville, FL (community-based)

Type: Internship / Sales Professional

Pay: Not listed

Build referral relationships and help families connect with home health services. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and cell phone allowance, plus the chance to grow with a fast-expanding healthcare company.

Employer: ACF Industrial Energy

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Sell aftermarket parts, service contracts, and equipment for industrial air compressors. Good for mechanically minded sales pros who like plant visits, field work, and building long-term B2B accounts.

Employer: RF-SMART

Location: Jacksonville, FL (office-based, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own renewals and upsells for existing software customers, managing a B2B SaaS sales pipeline and working with decision-makers. Great if you have 2–5+ years in tech or consultative sales and like account strategy more than cold prospecting.

Employer: PwC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $122,500–$423,780 (range varies by location)

Lead firm-wide marketing strategy, planning, and analytics for internal services, turning market and audience data into integrated campaigns. Best for senior marketers with 8+ years’ experience who are ready to influence at the director level.

Employer: Ameris Bank

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Manage a large commercial loan and deposit portfolio (around $90M+), bring in new business, and act as a banking advisor to business clients. Strong fit for seasoned commercial bankers (8+ years) who want leadership, incentives, and full bank benefits.

Employer: Not listed (local company)

Not listed (local company) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you talk with potential customers, explain products, and support daily sales goals. Training is provided, so it’s a good starting point if you’re new to sales but like people and want to learn.

Employer: JJ Cleanout Crew

Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person, flexible hours)

Type: Contract / 1099

Pay: Commission-only, est. $20,000–$50,000/year

Hunt for new junk removal and cleanout clients—especially property managers and realtors—and earn 10–15% commission per job plus bonuses, with no cap. Great side hustle or flexible full-time option if you’re self-motivated and like local networking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your pitch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.