Jacksonville has some solid admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and family-support roles. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Southeast Orthopedic Specialists

Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hershel PT Clinic)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the front desk for a physical therapy clinic—check in patients, schedule visits, verify insurance, and collect payments. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a medical front office, know insurance basics, and like a busy, patient-facing role.

Employer: PDS Optical

Location: Jacksonville, FL (VA facility)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30, no nights/weekends

Salary: $20–$24/hour

Help run an optical shop that serves U.S. Veterans—greet patients, track orders, handle basic bookkeeping, and take payments. Comes with health, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and more, and optical experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: North Florida Surgeons, P.A.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a medical office: greet patients, manage phones, schedule appointments, and verify insurance. Offers a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) and suits someone who’s organized and comfortable in a fast-paced medical setting.

Employer: North Florida Surgeons, P.A.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Focus on workers’ compensation patients—coordinate appointments, handle records, and work with case managers and adjusters. Good match if you have office/admin experience, strong phone skills, and any work comp or orthopedic background.

Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (listed as nationwide hybrid/deployable)

Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2, hourly

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Support a FEMA disaster-recovery contract with scheduling, meeting coordination, documentation, and deployment logistics. This is a contingent role (activated if the contract is awarded) and needs a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years admin/program support, U.S. citizenship, and ability to get a FEMA Public Trust.

Employer: Private family

Private family Location: San Marco, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time W-2 (about 9 hours/week)

Salary: $25–$32/hour

Help a busy family of six with laundry, tidying, errands, meal prep, email cleanup, and school/family coordination. Great if you love organizing, are tech-savvy, and want a flexible, long-term, low-hours role with room for extra hours during big organizing projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.