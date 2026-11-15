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Jacksonville
📋 Jacksonville admin jobs with multiple flexible roles
5 days ago
Jacksonville has some solid admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and family-support roles. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Ancillary Front Office Representative – PT Clinic
- Employer: Southeast Orthopedic Specialists
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hershel PT Clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run the front desk for a physical therapy clinic—check in patients, schedule visits, verify insurance, and collect payments. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a medical front office, know insurance basics, and like a busy, patient-facing role.
Optical Shop Administrative Assistant – VA Clinic
- Employer: PDS Optical
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (VA facility)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30, no nights/weekends
- Salary: $20–$24/hour
Help run an optical shop that serves U.S. Veterans—greet patients, track orders, handle basic bookkeeping, and take payments. Comes with health, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and more, and optical experience is a plus but not required.
Front Desk / Customer Service Representative
- Employer: North Florida Surgeons, P.A.
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in a medical office: greet patients, manage phones, schedule appointments, and verify insurance. Offers a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) and suits someone who’s organized and comfortable in a fast-paced medical setting.
Work Comp Coordinator
- Employer: North Florida Surgeons, P.A.
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on workers’ compensation patients—coordinate appointments, handle records, and work with case managers and adjusters. Good match if you have office/admin experience, strong phone skills, and any work comp or orthopedic background.
Administrative Support Specialist / TAC Coordinator (FEMA Contract)
- Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (listed as nationwide hybrid/deployable)
- Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2, hourly
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)
Support a FEMA disaster-recovery contract with scheduling, meeting coordination, documentation, and deployment logistics. This is a contingent role (activated if the contract is awarded) and needs a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years admin/program support, U.S. citizenship, and ability to get a FEMA Public Trust.
Household Manager / Personal Assistant
- Employer: Private family
- Location: San Marco, Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time W-2 (about 9 hours/week)
- Salary: $25–$32/hour
Help a busy family of six with laundry, tidying, errands, meal prep, email cleanup, and school/family coordination. Great if you love organizing, are tech-savvy, and want a flexible, long-term, low-hours role with room for extra hours during big organizing projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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