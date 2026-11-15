Jacksonville’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand from big consulting firms and specialized contractors. If you’ve got solid IT skills, there are several roles here that can move your career — and your pay — up fast.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large Oracle HCM Cloud implementations as a strategic advisor, guiding clients through complex human capital transformations. You’ll manage big projects, grow high-performing teams, and work at the intersection of HR, tech, and business strategy.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Run client-facing generative AI and data modernization workstreams using tools like Gemini, Vertex AI, and vector databases. This role is ideal if you enjoy hands-on LLM work, Python, and leading teams building real-world AI solutions.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + potential annual incentive

Recruiting through: December 18, 2026

Own the technical architecture for large commerce platforms, from discovery to implementation, on major clouds (AWS/Azure/GCP). Great fit if you have 5+ years full stack experience, enjoy leading global teams, and like working with modern front-end frameworks and CI/CD.

Employer: Diebold Nixdorf

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on technical role installing, troubleshooting, and maintaining banking/retail hardware and software at customer sites. Good match if you have 1–2 years of field service experience, solid communication skills, and a clean driver’s license.

Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (listed as Nationwide hybrid)

Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2 (contingent on FEMA contract award)

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Data-focused role supporting FEMA Public Assistance work, with heavy use of Grants Manager / Grants Portal and tools like Power BI. Best for experienced federal systems/data analysts who can obtain a DHS/FEMA Public Trust and want mission-driven disaster recovery work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full postings often list related roles and teams that are also hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.