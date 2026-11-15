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💻 Jacksonville IT Openings with Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Jacksonville’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand from big consulting firms and specialized contractors. If you’ve got solid IT skills, there are several roles here that can move your career — and your pay — up fast.
Senior Manager, Oracle HCM Cloud Functional Lead
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead large Oracle HCM Cloud implementations as a strategic advisor, guiding clients through complex human capital transformations. You’ll manage big projects, grow high-performing teams, and work at the intersection of HR, tech, and business strategy.
Gemini Tech Lead, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Run client-facing generative AI and data modernization workstreams using tools like Gemini, Vertex AI, and vector databases. This role is ideal if you enjoy hands-on LLM work, Python, and leading teams building real-world AI solutions.
Full Stack Developer Senior Consultant, Functional Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + potential annual incentive
- Recruiting through: December 18, 2026
Own the technical architecture for large commerce platforms, from discovery to implementation, on major clouds (AWS/Azure/GCP). Great fit if you have 5+ years full stack experience, enjoy leading global teams, and like working with modern front-end frameworks and CI/CD.
Field Service Technician
- Employer: Diebold Nixdorf
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on technical role installing, troubleshooting, and maintaining banking/retail hardware and software at customer sites. Good match if you have 1–2 years of field service experience, solid communication skills, and a clean driver’s license.
FEMA PA Systems Analyst (Grants Manager / Data)
- Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (listed as Nationwide hybrid)
- Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2 (contingent on FEMA contract award)
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)
Data-focused role supporting FEMA Public Assistance work, with heavy use of Grants Manager / Grants Portal and tools like Power BI. Best for experienced federal systems/data analysts who can obtain a DHS/FEMA Public Trust and want mission-driven disaster recovery work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full postings often list related roles and teams that are also hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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