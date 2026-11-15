Jacksonville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for people who can build, weld, and lead projects. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MetroPower (employee-owned)

MetroPower (employee-owned) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Depends on experience

Lead crews on industrial, commercial, healthcare, federal, and wastewater projects for an employee-owned electrical contractor. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in electrical construction, love field work, and want advancement, 401(k) match, ESOP, and full benefits.

Employer: Jacksonville Machine & Repair (JMR)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $27.00–$32.00/hour, 40+ hours/week

Install and maintain piping systems using your pipefitting and welding skills on commercial vessels and in the shop. Good fit if you’re strong with blueprints, layout, bending, fabrication, and want steady hours plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Jacksonville Machine & Repair (JMR)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $27.81–$33.49/hour, 40 hours/week

Turn drawings into finished weldments using MIG, FCAW, stick, and TIG in tight spaces and shop settings. Great if you’re confident with NDT-level welding, AWS/ASME standards, and want benefits plus paid time off.

Employer: Jacksonville Machine & Repair (JMR)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $27.00–$32.00/hour, 40+ hours/week

Handle pipe welding and fabrication with FCAW, stick, MIG, TIG, and brazing, including mirror welding and NDT work. Good match if you’re comfortable with blueprints, cranes, plasma cutting, and precision measuring tools, and want health, vision, dental, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: North Davis Construction

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $160,000–$205,000/year

Lead the estimating team for one of Florida’s top heavy civil contractors, with a focus on water/wastewater treatment plants and site development. Best for someone with 15+ years estimating, strong bid wins, and looking for top-tier pay, ESOP ownership, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates with nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.