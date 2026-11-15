Jacksonville’s leadership job scene is busy right now, from hands-on local roles to FEMA disaster-recovery work that sends you nationwide. If you’ve got management experience, there’s a mix of steady full-time jobs and project-based contracts to explore.

Employer: FIS

FIS Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full time

Salary: Not listed

This senior project leader role drives large, complex tech initiatives in a global fintech company. You’ll own strategy, delivery plans, and executive communication across multiple teams, so it’s a strong fit if you’ve led big cross-functional programs in banking or payments.

Employer: Discovery Management Group – Discovery Commons San Pablo

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full time

Salary: About $100,000 + 20% annual target bonus

Lead an assisted living and memory care community, with full responsibility for operations, financials, and culture. This is a good match if you’re CORE-certified (or willing to be), have senior living leadership experience, and want a mission-driven role with clear performance incentives.

Employer: Prime Car Wash

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Step into a fast-paced, customer-facing leadership role where you help run daily operations, coach staff, and handle scheduling and quality. This is positioned as a stepping stone to General Manager, with benefits, PTO, and strong growth potential in a growing company.

Employer: Prime Car Wash

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Own the entire location: hiring, training, sales, and day-to-day operations, while building strong relationships with members and guests. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of management in a fast-paced setting and want full P&L-style responsibility plus benefits and PTO.

Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)

Location: Based in Jacksonville, FL but deploys nationwide + U.S. territories ; remote between deployments

Based in but ; remote between deployments Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2, hourly (contingent on FEMA contract award)

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (with uplift when deployed; exact rate not listed)

Serve as the main FEMA Public Assistance contact for applicants after disasters, guiding them through scoping, documentation, and funding steps. Best for experienced FEMA PA professionals who can deploy on short notice for 30–90+ day rotations and want mission-focused work.

Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)

Location: Based in Jacksonville, FL but deploys nationwide + U.S. territories

Based in but Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2, hourly (contingent on FEMA contract award)

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (with uplift when deployed; exact rate not listed)

Use your construction and estimating background to support FEMA-funded permanent work projects (roads, buildings, and more). Great if you have construction management/engineering experience and want to apply it to disaster recovery on a national scale.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings and pay details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.