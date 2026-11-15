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👔 Jacksonville Executive & Management – Multiple Local & Remote Roles
Jacksonville’s leadership job scene is busy right now, from hands-on local roles to FEMA disaster-recovery work that sends you nationwide. If you’ve got management experience, there’s a mix of steady full-time jobs and project-based contracts to explore.
Project Manager Lead – Technology Development Enablement
- Employer: FIS
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: Not listed
This senior project leader role drives large, complex tech initiatives in a global fintech company. You’ll own strategy, delivery plans, and executive communication across multiple teams, so it’s a strong fit if you’ve led big cross-functional programs in banking or payments.
Executive Director/Administrator (Senior Living)
- Employer: Discovery Management Group – Discovery Commons San Pablo
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: About $100,000 + 20% annual target bonus
Lead an assisted living and memory care community, with full responsibility for operations, financials, and culture. This is a good match if you’re CORE-certified (or willing to be), have senior living leadership experience, and want a mission-driven role with clear performance incentives.
Assistant General Manager – Car Wash Operations
- Employer: Prime Car Wash
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Step into a fast-paced, customer-facing leadership role where you help run daily operations, coach staff, and handle scheduling and quality. This is positioned as a stepping stone to General Manager, with benefits, PTO, and strong growth potential in a growing company.
General Manager – Car Wash Operations
- Employer: Prime Car Wash
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Own the entire location: hiring, training, sales, and day-to-day operations, while building strong relationships with members and guests. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of management in a fast-paced setting and want full P&L-style responsibility plus benefits and PTO.
FEMA Program Delivery Manager (PDMG)
- Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)
- Location: Based in Jacksonville, FL but deploys nationwide + U.S. territories; remote between deployments
- Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2, hourly (contingent on FEMA contract award)
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate (with uplift when deployed; exact rate not listed)
Serve as the main FEMA Public Assistance contact for applicants after disasters, guiding them through scoping, documentation, and funding steps. Best for experienced FEMA PA professionals who can deploy on short notice for 30–90+ day rotations and want mission-focused work.
Construction Manager — FEMA Public Assistance
- Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)
- Location: Based in Jacksonville, FL but deploys nationwide + U.S. territories
- Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2, hourly (contingent on FEMA contract award)
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate (with uplift when deployed; exact rate not listed)
Use your construction and estimating background to support FEMA-funded permanent work projects (roads, buildings, and more). Great if you have construction management/engineering experience and want to apply it to disaster recovery on a national scale.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings and pay details all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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