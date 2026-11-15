Jacksonville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local spots. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this week has some solid picks.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: 10690 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible premiums

Lead the floor at a busy warehouse club: help members, guide a team, handle stocking, safety, and online order staging. Comes with strong health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U).

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 10405 103rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Type: Full-time

Help run a neighborhood discount store: support daily operations, open/close, handle cash, stock and seasonal displays, and help train associates. Good fit if you’ve done retail or grocery and want more leadership.

Employer: Petco

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role grooming dogs and other pets—bathing, haircuts, nails, and more—while talking with pet parents about care. Offers benefits, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and growth paths like Salon Leader or Mentor.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Entry-level store role focused on greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good option if you want retail experience with a big, growing off-price chain.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 10100 Granite Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32226

Type: Full-time

Help manage a busy convenience store: hire and lead staff, handle bookkeeping, merchandising, and food program standards. Offers weekly pay, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) match, bonuses, tuition help, and paid vacation.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Phone-based role helping patients with questions about medical products, orders, and doctor instructions. You’ll handle inbound/outbound calls, enter orders, and keep records updated.

Employer: T‑Mobile

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay; guaranteed at least $20/hour with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans while learning wireless tech and sales. Includes stock grants, 401(k), strong benefits, PTO, and clear path to Mobile Expert with performance incentives.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and coach team members on customer service. Good step up if you have at least a year of retail leadership.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

General sales role focused on talking with customers, answering questions, and helping them choose products or services. Great entry point if you’re friendly, reliable, and want to build sales skills.

Employer: Chuze Fitness

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Monument area)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $15.25/hour (based on experience)

Front-desk style role greeting members, giving tours, helping with memberships, retail, and keeping the gym spotless. Perks include free max membership, 401(k), discounts, and paid certifications.

Employer: Crocs

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour + incentive program

Part-time key-holder role leading by example on the sales floor, helping hit sales goals, and handling opening/closing and cash. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of retail and want leadership without full-time hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.