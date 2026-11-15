Jacksonville’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you’ve got a CDL (or want to grow into leadership in aviation), there are several solid options right now.

Employer: TriOnyx Logistics LLC

TriOnyx Logistics LLC Location: Jacksonville, FL (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $170 per day

Highlights: Drive a 22–26 ft box truck with a helper, doing residential furniture deliveries and white-glove service. Monday–Friday with occasional Saturdays; good fit if you’re strong, customer-focused, and like being home daily.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Jacksonville, FL (regional)

(regional) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $1,100–$1,300 per week , $0.55 per mile

, Highlights: Dedicated regional dry van, 100% no-touch freight, weekly home time and steady miles (2,100–2,300/week). Benefits after 30 days plus bonuses; CDL grads considered in select AL locations.

Employer: RS&H

Location: Jacksonville, FL (serving Southeast region)

(serving Southeast region) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Senior role leading a 40-person aviation infrastructure team across the Southeast. Own project delivery, financial performance, and client relationships for major airport work; requires PE license and deep aviation/airfield experience.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Within 50 miles of Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $1,160–$1,420 weekly , at least $1,000/week guaranteed first 180 days; $7,500 sign-on bonus

, at least first 180 days; Highlights: Haul retail dry van freight for Target, 100% no-touch, 90% drop-and-hook, weekly home time. Strong benefits, PTO, and performance pay for drivers with 3+ months Class A experience.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Within 50 miles of Jacksonville, FL (and select other cities)

(and select other cities) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $1,350–$1,650 weekly , $10,000 sign-on bonus

, Highlights: Fly to different states, haul building materials on flatbeds, and keep the frequent flyer miles. Home every three weeks, strong benefits, and performance pay for drivers with 3+ months Class A experience.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $50,000–$52,000 per year

Highlights: Local CDL-B route delivering frozen foods to grocery stores, Monday–Friday with early starts. Includes health benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and a clear path into leadership.

Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics

Location: Jacksonville, FL (OTR, all 48 states)

Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease Purchase)

Full-time, Contract (Lease Purchase) Pay: $6,000–$9,000 gross per week , take-home about $1,000–$3,500+ weekly after costs (per listing)

, take-home after costs (per listing) Highlights: Lease-to-own Class A OTR with $0 down, no credit check, and no balloon payment. Multiple late-model trucks, fuel discounts, and walk-away lease; must have 2+ years OTR/regional and clean record.

Employer: AZ TRANS LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL (OTR, drivers from all 50 states)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Full-time, Contract Pay: $2,500–$3,500+ per week

Highlights: Amazon OTR Drop & Hook plus 53' dry van and reefer freight. Strong weekly earnings and steady miles; requires CDL-A, 2 years’ experience, and willingness to relocate before starting.

Employer: Troyz Towing

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $15 per hour , sign-on bonus after 90 days

, sign-on bonus after 90 days Highlights: Operate a dump truck hauling materials to job sites. Good fit if you want steady local work, simple routes, and a team that values safe, careful driving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while interviews are in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.