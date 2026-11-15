Jacksonville is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, schools, hotels, and golf courses running smoothly. If you like working with your hands and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chartwells School Dining Services K12 (Compass Group)

Chartwells School Dining Services K12 (Compass Group) Location: Duval County Public Schools, Jacksonville, FL

Duval County Public Schools, Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, hours vary)

(Mon–Fri, hours vary) Pay: Based on experience (details at interview)

Based on experience (details at interview) Highlights: Work on commercial kitchen and refrigeration gear (walk-ins, ice machines, ovens, fryers, steamers) across school sites. Requires EPA Section 608 certification and a valid driver’s license; strong benefits package with health, dental, vision, retirement, and more.

Employer: Highmark Residential

Location: Spinnaker Reach, Jacksonville, FL

Spinnaker Reach, Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive + monthly bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Competitive + monthly bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Lead the maintenance team for an apartment community—hands-on repairs, preventive work, and vendor management. Comes with rent discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and 10 paid holidays; needs 5+ years apartment maintenance/supervisor experience and Type II or Universal A/C certification.

Employer: Queens Harbour Yacht and Country Club (Invited)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time (weekends/holidays as needed)

(weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Outdoor role on a golf course—mowing, bunker prep, watering, fertilizing, and light construction/landscaping with tractors, mowers, and hand tools. Great fit if you’ve got 1+ year golf course or landscaping equipment experience and enjoy working outside.

Employer: Quality Inn and Suites

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time (on-site)

(on-site) Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Highlights: Clean guest rooms and support hotel operations; they’ll train motivated beginners, and any hotel experience is a plus. Simple perk: flexible schedule, and bilingual (English/Spanish) applicants are especially welcome—apply in person and speak with a manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and exact duties are in each posting, and you can often grow into bigger roles once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.