Jacksonville’s logistics scene is busy and growing, thanks to the port and warehouse hubs all over town. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping freight, parts, and people moving.

Employer: NXTPoint Logistics

NXTPoint Logistics Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role helps keep materials flowing on time across a large 3PL network with 30+ facilities and 3.5M sq ft of warehouse space. Good fit if you like fast-paced logistics and working with both big and small customers.

Employer: ACF Industrial Energy

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll schedule field techs, handle service calls, and support quotes and billing for generator and power equipment service. Great for someone with dispatch, logistics, or industrial customer service experience who likes juggling moving parts.

Employer: OnTrac

Location: 11902 Central Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Type: Likely full-time , overnight shift

Likely , overnight shift Compensation: $19.95/hour

Shift: Sunday–Thursday, 1:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Lead the team that loads, unloads, and sorts packages while training new hires and keeping things safe and on time. Comes with a 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, and bonuses for referrals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.