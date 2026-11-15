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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Jacksonville Right Now
Jacksonville neighbors are sharing some very helpful free items this week, from furniture and appliances to food and even a pup who needs a short-term home.
Puppy – 2 Week Foster or Adoption Needed
Item: Puppy needing immediate 2-week foster or adoption
Location: JCP East Central, Jacksonville, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor’s friend has to leave town for a personal emergency and needs someone to care for their fixed pup who is up to date on shots. This can be a 2-week foster or an adoption. Dog food and supplies will be provided, and they are trying to avoid sending him to a shelter. If you’re able to help, please call 904-896-9132 to coordinate.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Metal Full-Size Bed Frame + Dumbbells
Item: White metal full-size bed frame with side rails, plus dumbbells
Location: Durbin Crossing, Jacksonville, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
This free deal includes a white metal full-size bed frame with side rails, and a set of dumbbells: two each of 10, 20, 30, and 40 lb weights. Great if you’re setting up a bedroom and a small home gym at the same time. Pickup only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Food for Someone Who Really Needs It
Item: Mixed bag of free food
Location: Off Jammes Rd between 103rd and Wilson, Cedar Hills, Jacksonville, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor has put together a small mixed bag of food for someone in real need. Items include:
- 3 large sweet potatoes
- 1 bag of mini marshmallows
- Fresh cranberries
- 3 cans of green beans
- Sloppy Joe sauce
- Brown gravy mix
- 1 can of Spam
- A couple of bags of animal crackers
- 5 boxes of raisins
- Some apples
- 1 box of pancake mix
This is first come, first served (FCFS). Pickup is off Jammes Rd between 103rd and Wilson in Cedar Hills.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Whirlpool Gold Quiet Partner IV Dishwasher
Item: Whirlpool Gold Quiet Partner IV stainless steel dishwasher
Location: Sweetwater Creek, Mandarin area off Greenland Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
A stainless steel Whirlpool Gold Quiet Partner IV dishwasher is available for free. It has multiple wash cycles and options and the poster says it works great. This is free, but you must pick up ASAP in the Mandarin area off Greenland Rd.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup quickly—free items in Jacksonville tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.