Jacksonville neighbors are sharing some very helpful free items this week, from furniture and appliances to food and even a pup who needs a short-term home.

Item: Puppy needing immediate 2-week foster or adoption

Location: JCP East Central, Jacksonville, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor’s friend has to leave town for a personal emergency and needs someone to care for their fixed pup who is up to date on shots. This can be a 2-week foster or an adoption. Dog food and supplies will be provided, and they are trying to avoid sending him to a shelter. If you’re able to help, please call 904-896-9132 to coordinate.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White metal full-size bed frame with side rails, plus dumbbells

Location: Durbin Crossing, Jacksonville, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This free deal includes a white metal full-size bed frame with side rails, and a set of dumbbells: two each of 10, 20, 30, and 40 lb weights. Great if you’re setting up a bedroom and a small home gym at the same time. Pickup only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed bag of free food

Location: Off Jammes Rd between 103rd and Wilson, Cedar Hills, Jacksonville, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor has put together a small mixed bag of food for someone in real need. Items include:

3 large sweet potatoes

1 bag of mini marshmallows

Fresh cranberries

3 cans of green beans

Sloppy Joe sauce

Brown gravy mix

1 can of Spam

A couple of bags of animal crackers

5 boxes of raisins

Some apples

1 box of pancake mix

This is first come, first served (FCFS). Pickup is off Jammes Rd between 103rd and Wilson in Cedar Hills.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Whirlpool Gold Quiet Partner IV stainless steel dishwasher

Location: Sweetwater Creek, Mandarin area off Greenland Rd, Jacksonville, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A stainless steel Whirlpool Gold Quiet Partner IV dishwasher is available for free. It has multiple wash cycles and options and the poster says it works great. This is free, but you must pick up ASAP in the Mandarin area off Greenland Rd.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup quickly—free items in Jacksonville tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.