Four tiny St. Johns kittens are already looking for their future families. They’re all available for pre-adoption through Kitty Chicks Rescue, so you can reserve your new best friend before they’re ready to go home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Kitty Chicks Rescue (St. Johns, FL)

(St. Johns, FL) Adoption status: Available for pre-adoption with a 50% non-refundable deposit

You can start Marlo’s adoption process online through the rescue’s website and place a deposit to hold her.

👉 Meet Marlo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Shelter: Kitty Chicks Rescue (St. Johns, FL)

(St. Johns, FL) Adoption status: Available for pre-adoption with a 50% non-refundable deposit

Magnolia can be reserved now by filling out the online application and paying the pre-adoption deposit.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange / Red

Shelter: Kitty Chicks Rescue (St. Johns, FL)

(St. Johns, FL) Adoption status: Available for pre-adoption with a 50% non-refundable deposit

Monroe is also open for pre-adoption; start with the online form on the rescue’s site.

👉 Meet Monroe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Orange / Red

Shelter: Kitty Chicks Rescue (St. Johns, FL)

(St. Johns, FL) Adoption status: Available for pre-adoption with a 50% non-refundable deposit

Meeko can be held for you with a pre-adoption deposit after you complete the online application.

👉 Meet Meeko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Johns, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, now is a great time to reach out to Kitty Chicks Rescue through the Adopt-a-Pet links above and start the pre-adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.