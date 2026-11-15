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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in St. Johns, Florida
Four tiny St. Johns kittens are already looking for their future families. They’re all available for pre-adoption through Kitty Chicks Rescue, so you can reserve your new best friend before they’re ready to go home.
Marlo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Kitty Chicks Rescue (St. Johns, FL)
- Adoption status: Available for pre-adoption with a 50% non-refundable deposit
You can start Marlo’s adoption process online through the rescue’s website and place a deposit to hold her.
👉 Meet Marlo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Magnolia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Kitty Chicks Rescue (St. Johns, FL)
- Adoption status: Available for pre-adoption with a 50% non-refundable deposit
Magnolia can be reserved now by filling out the online application and paying the pre-adoption deposit.
👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monroe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange / Red
- Shelter: Kitty Chicks Rescue (St. Johns, FL)
- Adoption status: Available for pre-adoption with a 50% non-refundable deposit
Monroe is also open for pre-adoption; start with the online form on the rescue’s site.
👉 Meet Monroe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meeko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Orange / Red
- Shelter: Kitty Chicks Rescue (St. Johns, FL)
- Adoption status: Available for pre-adoption with a 50% non-refundable deposit
Meeko can be held for you with a pre-adoption deposit after you complete the online application.
👉 Meet Meeko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near St. Johns, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, now is a great time to reach out to Kitty Chicks Rescue through the Adopt-a-Pet links above and start the pre-adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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