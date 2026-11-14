Jacksonville schools are busy hiring right now, especially in charter education and training roles. If you like helping students grow, there are several ways to get into (or move up in) the classroom.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support middle school teachers with small groups, classroom prep, and student supervision so they can focus on instruction. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, experience working with kids (especially those with disabilities), and want a hands-on role in the classroom.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with elementary students, help run daily activities, and keep the classroom and playground running smoothly. This role is great if you’re starting your education career, comfortable with basic tech (Microsoft Office, SIS), and enjoy being around younger kids all day.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own middle school classroom, build lesson plans, and prep students for state tests. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, valid teaching certification, and about 1–3 years of teaching experience (student teaching counts). CSUSA notes they are always hiring for this role with applications accepted on a rolling basis.

(Duplicate MS Teacher EVG posting removed; role listed once.)

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and support students learning English, from diagnostics to ongoing instruction and family communication. Requires a bachelor’s degree, ESOL teaching eligibility, and about 3 years of relevant experience, plus comfort working closely with families and staff.

Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)

Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG) Location: Jacksonville, FL (listed) – Nationwide hybrid with travel

Type: Temporary, project-funded, hourly (W-2)

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Design and deliver training for FEMA Public Assistance roles, including classroom, virtual, and on-site instruction. This is a contingent, project-based role that activates if a FEMA contract is awarded; best for experienced trainers with FEMA/EM background, U.S. citizenship, and the ability to obtain a Public Trust.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many schools and contractors keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.