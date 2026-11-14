Jacksonville’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and skilled techs are in demand. If you like hands-on work and problem solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full-time (rotating shifts)

Full-time (rotating shifts) Pay: $40.85/hr to $41.14/hr after 60 days; average annual earnings over $101,535.40 with overtime and bonus

to after 60 days; Why it’s interesting: Work on high-speed brewing and packaging lines, from 480V systems to PLCs and conveyors, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match) and even free beer.

Employer: JLL

Location: Jacksonville, FL (on-site)

Jacksonville, FL (on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead a team keeping automated conveyors and robotics running in a modern distribution setting, with chances to mentor techs, manage projects, and access solid benefits like 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Essential HealthCare Solutions (supporting PSCG)

(supporting PSCG) Location: Hybrid / Nationwide , deployable as needed (listed in Jacksonville, FL)

, deployable as needed (listed in Jacksonville, FL) Type: Temporary, project-funded W-2, hourly (contingent on FEMA contract award)

(contingent on FEMA contract award) Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Use your QA skills to review FEMA disaster recovery project files and support national recovery work; ideal if you have federal or FEMA experience and want flexible, project-based assignments.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Jacksonville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.