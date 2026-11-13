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RadiFi hosts blood drive at Park Street Branch
8 days ago
RadiFi Credit Union will host a blood drive with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers on November 17, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at its Park Street Branch. Community members are invited to donate blood during this time. More information: https://t.co/uno9ZqQkW9
This content is adapted from materials provided by RadiFi Credit Union
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