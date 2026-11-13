Residents can join the Cathedral District-Jax Founders Club for $10 per month to help preserve the historic Cathedral Hill area and receive member perks, including behind-the-scenes tours of historic locations, invitations to private receptions and community gatherings, special access to historic restoration updates, and 50% off Christmas Walking Tour tickets. Members will also be invited to an upcoming membership reception and unveiling of the Cathedral Hill Gateway Markers on a date to be announced. Join or learn more: cathedraldistrict-jax.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cathedral District-Jax