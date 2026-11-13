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Jacksonville
Southern Shores Seafood JAX offers seasoned seafood boil
10 days ago
Southern Shores Seafood JAX is serving a seafood boil with shrimp, potatoes, corn, and crab legs, covered in heavy seasoning for strong flavor. This boil is available now for seafood lovers in Jacksonville.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews
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