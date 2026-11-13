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Jacksonville
Monthly Youth Game Night at Brentwood Winn-Dixie
8 days ago
Project One Health JAX Youth Game Night meets on the third Friday of each month from 3–5 PM at the Community Room inside Brentwood's Winn-Dixie, 201 W 48th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208, offering kids games, laughs, and food. The next event is on November 20.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Groundwork Jacksonville
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