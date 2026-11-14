Jacksonville is busy and growing, which means lots of movement, deliveries, and steady work for drivers and techs. Here are several solid transportation jobs hiring now.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages with a focus on safe, on-time service. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a high school diploma/GED, can lift 50+ lbs, and want a stable driving role with customer contact.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.00 – $43.41/hour

Lead maintenance on FedEx trucks and equipment, handling advanced repairs, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance. Ideal if you have 4+ years fleet/auto/truck experience, your own tools, and are comfortable working any shift in a busy shop.

Employer: North Florida Courier, Inc (FedEx contractor)

(FedEx contractor) Location: Jacksonville, FL (Waterworks St. terminal)

Jacksonville, FL (Waterworks St. terminal) Type: Full-time

Pay: $190/day, about $950–$1,200/week + bonuses

Run a dedicated FedEx Ground route in a step van with consistent work and strong performance bonuses. Great for drivers 21+ who can lift up to 150 lbs, pass a drug test (includes THC), and want steady hours plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: MISSION BBQ

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Deliver catering orders and help events run smoothly while representing a popular BBQ spot. Nice option if you want flexible hours, free shift meals, paid training, and the chance to grow with a community-focused restaurant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good driving and tech jobs in Jax get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.