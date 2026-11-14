Jacksonville’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big 3PL warehouses to hospital supply teams. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Suddath (NXTPoint Logistics)

Suddath (NXTPoint Logistics) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:00 pm – 12:30 am

Operate forklifts and other material handling equipment while handling shipping, receiving, inventory, and palletizing. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years warehouse/forklift experience, a powered equipment certification, and like leading by example on a busy second shift.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Downtown – Main Building, 800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Type: Full-time, Days

Support hospital staff by keeping medical supplies stocked and ready. Great if you have customer service or warehouse/distribution experience, enjoy solving problems quickly, and want to work in a large, well-known health system.

Employer: Suddath (NXTPoint Logistics)

Suddath (NXTPoint Logistics) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on warehouse role doing receiving, picking, packing, repacking, and loading trailers/containers. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, using RF scanners, and helping keep inventory accurate and the warehouse organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check that employer’s other openings—busy teams often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.