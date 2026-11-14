Jacksonville’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry level to six‑figure roles. Here are several solid picks if you like closing deals and building relationships.

Employer: Brooksource

Brooksource Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (range not listed)

This is an Associate Account Executive role with full training, clear promotion paths, and perks like a monthly car allowance, phone stipend, health benefits, and 401(k) match. Great fit if you’re competitive, coachable, and want to break into B2B tech sales.

Employer: GearUp2Success

Location: Jacksonville, FL (remote/online business)

Type: Full-time, independent-style

Salary: Not listed (performance-based opportunity)

Portable, flexible role in the personal development space where you generate leads with simple online ads and run Zoom/phone interviews. Best for self-led coaches who want more freedom and income potential beyond hourly sessions.

Employer: EY

Location: Global role, US-based including Jacksonville

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $165,700 – $328,100 base (location-dependent)

Senior presales leadership role driving Microsoft Security deals across global markets. You’ll shape strategy, lead complex pursuits, and work closely with Microsoft and C‑suite clients—ideal for someone with 8+ years enterprise presales and deep Microsoft ecosystem experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Global role, US-based including Jacksonville

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $165,700 – $328,100 base (location-dependent)

Similar senior role, but focused on AI Business Solutions within the Microsoft stack. You’ll design end‑to‑end AI solutions, lead global presales strategy, and support high-value deals—great if you blend AI, strategy, and enterprise sales.

Employer: Brown & Brown

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the marketing and placement of commercial insurance accounts—prepping submissions, working with carriers, and helping negotiate pricing and coverage. Good entry point into insurance with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead fuel pricing, strategy, and vendor contracts for Circle K, including managing a fuel team and budget. Strong fit if you have petroleum industry experience and want a high-impact, analytical sales/operations role.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Base Pay (US range): $14.98 – $25.20/hr

On-target earnings: $31.30 – $46/hr (base + commission)

High‑volume outbound SDR role calling and emailing local restaurants to book meetings for field reps. Great if you’ve got 1+ year of cold-calling, love fast-paced work, and want a clear path into full-cycle sales.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Base Pay (US range): $14.98 – $25.20/hr

On-target earnings: $31.30 – $46/hr (base + commission)

Same SDR role as above, but Mandarin speakers are strongly preferred. Perfect if you’re bilingual and want to use your language skills to stand out and boost your earnings.

Employer: Optimum CV, PLLC (Healthmonitor1)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour + commission potential

Field role visiting SNFs, ALFs, home health, hospitals, and clinics to open and grow referral partners. Great for healthcare liaisons or sales reps who like being on the road, building deep facility relationships, and owning a territory.

Employer: JJ Cleanout Crew

JJ Cleanout Crew Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Contract (1099)

Estimated Pay: $20,000 – $50,000/year (commission only)

Flexible, set-your-own-hours role selling junk removal and cleanout services to property managers, realtors, landlords, and homeowners. You earn 10–15% commission per job plus bonuses—good side hustle or full-time if you’re hungry and well-networked.

Employer: Service Experts

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Typical Earnings: $90,000 – $120,000/year (base + commission; top performers can earn more)

Sell residential HVAC and water heater systems using warm leads plus your own prospecting. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, company phone/tablet, uniforms, and tool program—great if you like in-home consultative sales.

Employer: ADP

Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, outside B2B sales

Salary: Not listed (role includes uncapped commission)

Own a protected territory selling HR and payroll (HCM) solutions to companies with 50–159 employees. Strong fit if you have B2B, quota-carrying experience and want big-company training, benefits, and long-term career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the posting lists related roles or nearby openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.