undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚖️ Jacksonville Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Jacksonville’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks with solid litigation, contracts, and financial compliance experience. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.
Corporate Counsel – Commercial Contracts
- Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (global tech client)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL – fully onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$140,000 base + annual bonus
In-house role focused on drafting, redlining, and negotiating complex commercial contracts (vendor, supplier, SaaS, licensing, services). Requires JD, active U.S. bar, and 4+ years of commercial contracting; comes with comprehensive benefits and 401(k) match and direct work with business leaders on high-impact deals.
Associate Attorney – Litigation (Transportation/Insurance/Products)
- Employer: Burr & Forman LLP
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (also hiring for Orlando & Tampa)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed; firm notes pay depends on experience and location
Mid-level litigation associate role in the Transportation, Insurance & Products Liability section. Needs JD, Florida Bar membership, 4+ years of litigation, plus pre-trial and trial experience; offers a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and wellness/mental health support.
Compliance Specialist – Independent Compliance Testing
- Employer: SoFi
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (financial services / national bank)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay range listed by SoFi (varies by experience and location)
Second-line compliance testing role focused on audits, monitoring, and customer remediation validation across lending, credit cards, payments, and servicing. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in internal audit or regulatory compliance testing and strong knowledge of Reg Z, Reg B, FCRA, TILA, ECOA, SCRA, MLA, and related laws.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.