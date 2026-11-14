Jacksonville’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks with solid litigation, contracts, and financial compliance experience. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (global tech client)

Crawford Thomas Recruiting (global tech client) Location: Jacksonville, FL – fully onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000 base + annual bonus

In-house role focused on drafting, redlining, and negotiating complex commercial contracts (vendor, supplier, SaaS, licensing, services). Requires JD, active U.S. bar, and 4+ years of commercial contracting; comes with comprehensive benefits and 401(k) match and direct work with business leaders on high-impact deals.

Employer: Burr & Forman LLP

Location: Jacksonville, FL (also hiring for Orlando & Tampa)

(also hiring for Orlando & Tampa) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; firm notes pay depends on experience and location

Mid-level litigation associate role in the Transportation, Insurance & Products Liability section. Needs JD, Florida Bar membership, 4+ years of litigation, plus pre-trial and trial experience; offers a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and wellness/mental health support.

Employer: SoFi

Location: Jacksonville, FL (financial services / national bank)

(financial services / national bank) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range listed by SoFi (varies by experience and location)

Second-line compliance testing role focused on audits, monitoring, and customer remediation validation across lending, credit cards, payments, and servicing. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in internal audit or regulatory compliance testing and strong knowledge of Reg Z, Reg B, FCRA, TILA, ECOA, SCRA, MLA, and related laws.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.