Jacksonville’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior and architect‑level roles. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several high‑impact jobs here and remote options tied to Jax.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group (SSG) Location: Remote, U.S. based (role listed with Jacksonville, FL; no CA, CO, IL, MN, NJ, NY, OH, OR, WA)

(role listed with Jacksonville, FL; no CA, CO, IL, MN, NJ, NY, OH, OR, WA) Type: Full time, W‑2

Full time, W‑2 Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Highlights: Senior engineer building cloud‑based healthcare EDI dashboards and REST APIs with Java/NodeJS + Angular on AWS. Public Trust clearance and U.S. citizenship required; 8+ years’ experience and strong API, cloud, and testing skills.

Employer: Haystack (for an established financial services organization)

Haystack (for an established financial services organization) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full time

Full time Salary: $96,960 – $145,440 + potential incentives/retention awards

+ potential incentives/retention awards Highlights: Lead design and build of Java/Spring Boot microservices for large enterprise apps. Own full SDLC, solve performance issues, and mentor engineers. 5–8 years’ experience and prior technical lead work expected.

Employer: PwC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full time

Full time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Highlights: Senior leadership role driving payer data engineering and analytics for healthcare clients. Lead data pipelines, models, and ML/analytics on claims, membership, and provider data, and coach teams while advising clients on platform strategy.

Employer: EY

Location: Jacksonville, FL (plus several other U.S. cities)

Jacksonville, FL (plus several other U.S. cities) Type: Full time

Full time Salary (EY “all other locations” band): $67,000 – $136,800

Highlights: Hands‑on Apigee + Kubernetes platform engineering role. Build and run Apigee X/hybrid, CI/CD pipelines, API security, and observability across cloud and hybrid environments.

Employer: RS&H

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full time

Full time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Lead enterprise‑scale generative and agentic AI architecture and governance. Define AI reference architectures, RAG/MCP patterns, and work with platforms like Azure AI, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Oracle Fusion AI Agent Studio.

Employer: PwC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full time

Full time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Highlights: Manage teams building Google Cloud Vertex AI solutions, LLM apps, agent orchestration, and RAG patterns. Heavy Python, ML, NLP, LangChain/LangGraph focus plus client‑facing leadership.

Employer: SS&C Technologies

Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid; also Fort Worth, Denver, New York)

Jacksonville, FL (hybrid; also Fort Worth, Denver, New York) Type: Full time

Full time Salary (example ranges given for NY/CO): $120,000 – $135,000 (actual pay varies by location/experience)

(actual pay varies by location/experience) Highlights: Senior data conversion lead for trust accounting implementations. Deep SQL Server work (stored procedures, triggers, indexes) plus client leadership and project management.

Employer: GE Aerospace (Unison)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (on‑site at Unison office)

Jacksonville, FL (on‑site at Unison office) Type: Full time

Full time Salary: Not listed (relocation assistance available)

Not listed (relocation assistance available) Highlights: Build AI/ML solutions for aerospace operations using Python, advanced statistics, and modern platforms like AWS or Databricks. Work across fleet monitoring, MRO, supply chain, and finance.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full time (project‑delivery focused)

Full time (project‑delivery focused) Salary: $105,000 – $207,000 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Highlights: Lead technical design and configuration of OneStream for budgeting and planning, especially in federal environments. Requires EPM background and ability to guide agile delivery and integrations.

Employer: Wounded Warrior Project

Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days WFH)

Jacksonville, FL (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days WFH) Type: Full time

Full time Salary (example ranges by state; NY band): $123,200 – $154,000 (varies by location/experience)

(varies by location/experience) Highlights: Own Salesforce multi‑cloud architecture for a mission‑driven nonprofit. Lead discovery, design, integrations, and governance; requires 7+ years Salesforce work and an Application Architect or Integration Architect Salesforce credential.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full time

Full time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Highlights: Design and run enterprise identity graphs and customer data architectures. Work with CDPs, ETL, relational/NoSQL databases, and identity platforms (e.g., Acxiom, LiveRamp) to power marketing and analytics.

Employer: PwC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full time

Full time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Highlights: Lead SAP S/4HANA data migration workstreams for finance transformations. Own strategy, mapping, cleansing, validation, and cutover while coaching teams and managing client delivery.

Employer: NAVAIR – Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Federal position

Federal position Salary: $74,678 – $97,087

Highlights: Support Navy aviation maintenance by managing technical data and portable electronic devices (PEDs). Mix of data management, coordination with production, and use of the ELMS PEMA database. Open 11/13/2026 – 11/19/2026.

If one of these roles fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume to match the requirements, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.