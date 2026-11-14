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Jacksonville
💻 Jacksonville IT Jobs: Multiple Senior Roles Paying $80K+
12 days ago
Jacksonville’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior and architect‑level roles. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several high‑impact jobs here and remote options tied to Jax.
Senior Systems Engineer (Angular)
- Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)
- Location: Remote, U.S. based (role listed with Jacksonville, FL; no CA, CO, IL, MN, NJ, NY, OH, OR, WA)
- Type: Full time, W‑2
- Salary: $85,389 – $116,975
- Highlights: Senior engineer building cloud‑based healthcare EDI dashboards and REST APIs with Java/NodeJS + Angular on AWS. Public Trust clearance and U.S. citizenship required; 8+ years’ experience and strong API, cloud, and testing skills.
Senior Java Engineer
- Employer: Haystack (for an established financial services organization)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: $96,960 – $145,440 + potential incentives/retention awards
- Highlights: Lead design and build of Java/Spring Boot microservices for large enterprise apps. Own full SDLC, solve performance issues, and mentor engineers. 5–8 years’ experience and prior technical lead work expected.
Payer Healthcare Data Engineer, Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Highlights: Senior leadership role driving payer data engineering and analytics for healthcare clients. Lead data pipelines, models, and ML/analytics on claims, membership, and provider data, and coach teams while advising clients on platform strategy.
Service Delivery Center – Apigee Platform Engineer – Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (plus several other U.S. cities)
- Type: Full time
- Salary (EY “all other locations” band): $67,000 – $136,800
- Highlights: Hands‑on Apigee + Kubernetes platform engineering role. Build and run Apigee X/hybrid, CI/CD pipelines, API security, and observability across cloud and hybrid environments.
Enterprise AI Solutions Architect
- Employer: RS&H
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Lead enterprise‑scale generative and agentic AI architecture and governance. Define AI reference architectures, RAG/MCP patterns, and work with platforms like Azure AI, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Oracle Fusion AI Agent Studio.
Lead Engineer, Google Cloud (AI/ML)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Highlights: Manage teams building Google Cloud Vertex AI solutions, LLM apps, agent orchestration, and RAG patterns. Heavy Python, ML, NLP, LangChain/LangGraph focus plus client‑facing leadership.
Senior Analyst – Enterprise Data and Business Solutions
- Employer: SS&C Technologies
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid; also Fort Worth, Denver, New York)
- Type: Full time
- Salary (example ranges given for NY/CO): $120,000 – $135,000 (actual pay varies by location/experience)
- Highlights: Senior data conversion lead for trust accounting implementations. Deep SQL Server work (stored procedures, triggers, indexes) plus client leadership and project management.
Senior Data Scientist
- Employer: GE Aerospace (Unison)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (on‑site at Unison office)
- Type: Full time
- Salary: Not listed (relocation assistance available)
- Highlights: Build AI/ML solutions for aerospace operations using Python, advanced statistics, and modern platforms like AWS or Databricks. Work across fleet monitoring, MRO, supply chain, and finance.
OneStream Developer Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time (project‑delivery focused)
- Salary: $105,000 – $207,000 + potential annual incentive
- Highlights: Lead technical design and configuration of OneStream for budgeting and planning, especially in federal environments. Requires EPM background and ability to guide agile delivery and integrations.
Senior Salesforce Solution Architect
- Employer: Wounded Warrior Project
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days WFH)
- Type: Full time
- Salary (example ranges by state; NY band): $123,200 – $154,000 (varies by location/experience)
- Highlights: Own Salesforce multi‑cloud architecture for a mission‑driven nonprofit. Lead discovery, design, integrations, and governance; requires 7+ years Salesforce work and an Application Architect or Integration Architect Salesforce credential.
Identity Graph Architect, Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + potential annual incentive
- Highlights: Design and run enterprise identity graphs and customer data architectures. Work with CDPs, ETL, relational/NoSQL databases, and identity platforms (e.g., Acxiom, LiveRamp) to power marketing and analytics.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Highlights: Lead SAP S/4HANA data migration workstreams for finance transformations. Own strategy, mapping, cleansing, validation, and cutover while coaching teams and managing client delivery.
Technical Information Specialist (PED)
- Employer: NAVAIR – Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Federal position
- Salary: $74,678 – $97,087
- Highlights: Support Navy aviation maintenance by managing technical data and portable electronic devices (PEDs). Mix of data management, coordination with production, and use of the ELMS PEMA database. Open 11/13/2026 – 11/19/2026.
If one of these roles fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume to match the requirements, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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