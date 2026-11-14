Jacksonville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from roadside diners to upscale steakhouses. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Weekly pay (rate not listed)

Weekly pay (rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Front-door role at a busy, fun steakhouse. Flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, paid vacation, and a strong training and growth path once you hit benefit eligibility.

Employer: The Capital Grille

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips (paid weekly)

Variable by location (paid weekly) Why it’s worth a look: Upscale dining with strong earning potential from tips. Offers anniversary pay, paid sick leave, medical/dental/vision, dining discounts, and a 401(k) match after one year (21+).

Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time (student-to-work track)

Pay: Hourly while you train; top licensed stylists can reach $100K+/year (per company info)

Hourly while you train; top licensed stylists can reach (per company info) Why it’s worth a look: Great if you’re in beauty school and want a clear path to high earnings. Includes a 90-day mentorship, advanced technical training, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and big commission potential once licensed.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Travel-stop deli role with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. No experience needed—they’ll train you and even cross-train into other roles.

Employer: Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Not listed (host/front-of-house)

Not listed (host/front-of-house) Pay: Variable by location

Variable by location Why it’s worth a look: High-end steakhouse with strong benefits: health insurance (30+ hrs/week), 401(k) with match, dining discounts, paid sick leave, paid family/medical leave, and clear growth opportunities.

Employer: Mission BBQ

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Leadership role in a casual, patriotic BBQ spot. Offers flexible schedule, free shift meals, dining discounts, medical/dental for eligible teammates, and room to move up.

Employer: Kana Hotel Group – Tru by Hilton Jacksonville/St Johns

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you like overnight, quieter shifts. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick time, holiday pay, bonus opportunities, and Hilton brand discounts.

Employer: Dave’s Hot Chicken

Location: 10261 River Marsh Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Type: Full-time (about 35–40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on leadership role in a fast-growing chicken concept. You’ll oversee shifts, support the team, and keep the restaurant running smoothly with day, evening, and weekend hours.

Employer: Johnny Angels Diner

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Classic, fast-paced diner kitchen with a focus on breakfast. Great if you already know temps, care about plating, and want a smaller team that just wants the food to “look good and taste good.”

Employer: Dunkin’

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time (about 35 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Afternoon/evening leadership role for folks with Dunkin’ and shift management experience. Offers health, dental, vision, paid training, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Jax tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.