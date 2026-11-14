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Jacksonville
🍽️ Jacksonville FL Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles From $16–$20/hr
12 days ago
Jacksonville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from roadside diners to upscale steakhouses. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.
Host – Texas Roadhouse
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Weekly pay (rate not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-door role at a busy, fun steakhouse. Flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, paid vacation, and a strong training and growth path once you hit benefit eligibility.
Server – The Capital Grille
- Employer: The Capital Grille
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location plus tips (paid weekly)
- Why it’s worth a look: Upscale dining with strong earning potential from tips. Offers anniversary pay, paid sick leave, medical/dental/vision, dining discounts, and a 401(k) match after one year (21+).
Student Hair Stylist / Barber – FuturePRO Program
- Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time (student-to-work track)
- Pay: Hourly while you train; top licensed stylists can reach $100K+/year (per company info)
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you’re in beauty school and want a clear path to high earnings. Includes a 90-day mentorship, advanced technical training, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and big commission potential once licensed.
Kitchen Team Member / Deli Host – Love’s Travel Stops
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Travel-stop deli role with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. No experience needed—they’ll train you and even cross-train into other roles.
Host – Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Employer: Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Not listed (host/front-of-house)
- Pay: Variable by location
- Why it’s worth a look: High-end steakhouse with strong benefits: health insurance (30+ hrs/week), 401(k) with match, dining discounts, paid sick leave, paid family/medical leave, and clear growth opportunities.
Assistant Kitchen Manager (Part-Time) – Mission BBQ
- Employer: Mission BBQ
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Leadership role in a casual, patriotic BBQ spot. Offers flexible schedule, free shift meals, dining discounts, medical/dental for eligible teammates, and room to move up.
Night Auditor (Part-Time) – Tru by Hilton Jacksonville/St Johns
- Employer: Kana Hotel Group – Tru by Hilton Jacksonville/St Johns
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you like overnight, quieter shifts. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick time, holiday pay, bonus opportunities, and Hilton brand discounts.
Shift Leader – Dave’s Hot Chicken
- Employer: Dave’s Hot Chicken
- Location: 10261 River Marsh Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Type: Full-time (about 35–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on leadership role in a fast-growing chicken concept. You’ll oversee shifts, support the team, and keep the restaurant running smoothly with day, evening, and weekend hours.
Egg Cook / Line Cook (Part-Time) – Johnny Angels Diner
- Employer: Johnny Angels Diner
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Classic, fast-paced diner kitchen with a focus on breakfast. Great if you already know temps, care about plating, and want a smaller team that just wants the food to “look good and taste good.”
Dunkin’ Mid/Night Shift Leader (12pm–8:30pm)
- Employer: Dunkin’
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time (about 35 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Afternoon/evening leadership role for folks with Dunkin’ and shift management experience. Offers health, dental, vision, paid training, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Jax tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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