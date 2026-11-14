Jacksonville is busy right now with leadership roles, from construction and roofing to healthcare and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there’s a good mix of hands-on and corporate options here.

Employer: RQ Construction, LLC

RQ Construction, LLC Location: Jacksonville, FL (projects across GA & FL, on-site)

(projects across GA & FL, on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$120,000 + benefits & bonus eligible

Support commercial design-build projects from planning through completion, often for Department of Defense clients. Great fit if you have a construction degree or equivalent experience, 4+ years in construction, and want to grow into full project management with a vehicle allowance and strong benefits.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Jacksonville, FL (role covers multiple FL offices)

(role covers multiple FL offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior leadership role guiding technical quality, staff development, and risk management for HDR’s water/wastewater projects. Ideal for someone with 15+ years in water/wastewater, a professional/engineering license, and a passion for mentoring teams and shaping statewide strategy.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Jacksonville, FL (Ship Repair Division)

(Ship Repair Division) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,254–$127,930 + full benefits

Lead mechanical work on U.S. Navy and commercial vessels, overseeing machinists, schedules, and quality. Best for candidates with 10+ years ship repair (mechanical) and strong experience coordinating overhauls, resources, and customer liaison work.

Employer: Citi

Citi Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$300,000 + incentives & benefits

High-impact role leading a portfolio of complex, cross-functional programs tied to Citi’s strategy. You’ll manage multiple teams, budgets, and executive reporting, so 15+ years of experience and a strong track record in program/project leadership at scale are key.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

McDonald’s (franchise location) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Listed as Internship (functions as a full restaurant GM role)

Listed as (functions as a full restaurant GM role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run a high-volume restaurant, lead department and shift managers, and own results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Good for experienced quick-service or retail leaders who want flexible scheduling, paid vacation, and access to tuition assistance and benefits.

Employer: Bigfoot Roofing & Construction, Inc

Bigfoot Roofing & Construction, Inc Location: Jacksonville, FL (about 25% travel )

(about ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000 base + monthly bonus (target $130,000–$145,000)

Lead roofing production across multiple branches, owning scheduling, crews, quality, safety, and job costs. Great for someone with 7+ years roofing production and 3+ years leading multiple crews/branches, looking for a company vehicle, gas card, and a direct line to the President.

Employer: Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers

Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Serve as the top leader for a pediatric ambulatory surgery center, overseeing operations, finances, quality, and staff. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s in business/healthcare, 5+ years healthcare operations/ASC leadership, and current or soon-to-be BLS, ACLS, and PALS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.