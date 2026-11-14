Jacksonville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big brands to local favorites. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Jacksonville Furniture Mart

Jacksonville Furniture Mart Location: Jacksonville, FL (showroom, on-site)

(showroom, on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers design entire rooms and pick furniture that fits their style. Great fit if you love interior design, enjoy commission-driven sales, and want to work with higher-end home décor.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.27–$20.34/hour

Run the whole store: lead the team, handle operations, and drive sales. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 100 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Type: Listed as full-time, description says part-time

Listed as full-time, description says Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced c-store role where you run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$60,000 base + bonuses (expected $65,000–$75,000)

Help open and run a new furniture showroom, leading the team and operations. Strong benefits, paid time off (including your birthday), 401(k) match, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house retail role handling cashiering, stocking, and store upkeep. Good for someone dependable who likes variety and steady customer interaction.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Listed as Internship , duties match full-time exempt manager (50–55 hrs/week)

Listed as , duties match Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy auto parts store, manage a team of 10–20, and own sales and operations. Ideal if you have retail management experience and some automotive knowledge.

Employer: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (Southwind)

Location: Jacksonville, FL / Sandalwood area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$30+/hour (includes $15/hr base + profit sharing + tips)

Active, hands-on job where you drive box trucks, haul items, and close on-site sales. Great if you like physical work, talking with customers, and want clear promotion paths.

Employer: Hibachi Express

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time (11am–4pm or 4pm–9pm)

Pay: $15–$16/hour

Simple, steady counter job taking orders, handling payments, and packing food. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule—nice side gig if you live nearby.

Employer: Kelly's Foods

Location: Jacksonville, FL 32204

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18–$20/hour (about $37,000–$45,000/year)

Office-based role taking orders from restaurant and store customers, entering them accurately, and handling payments. Comes with 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: LAZ Parking

Location: Listed as Jacksonville, FL , job text says South Miami, FL

Listed as , job text says Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Help drivers use EV charging stations, answer questions, and keep the lot running smoothly. Good for tech-savvy people who don’t mind working outdoors and on flexible shifts.

Employer: Buckle

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Back-of-house retail leader handling operations, inventory, and visual merchandising. Includes teammate discount, bonuses, and 401(k) eligibility after waiting periods.

Employer: BB BHF Stores, LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Second-in-command role at a rent-to-own style store, focused on customer accounts, collections, and daily operations. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Jacksonville employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.