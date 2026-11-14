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Jacksonville
🛒 Jacksonville FL Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Jacksonville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big brands to local favorites. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Furniture Sales & Residential Design Consultant
- Employer: Jacksonville Furniture Mart
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (showroom, on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers design entire rooms and pick furniture that fits their style. Great fit if you love interior design, enjoy commission-driven sales, and want to work with higher-end home décor.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.27–$20.34/hour
Run the whole store: lead the team, handle operations, and drive sales. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 100 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
- Type: Listed as full-time, description says part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced c-store role where you run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, and room to grow.
Retail Assistant Store Manager – New Store
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000–$60,000 base + bonuses (expected $65,000–$75,000)
Help open and run a new furniture showroom, leading the team and operations. Strong benefits, paid time off (including your birthday), 401(k) match, and clear growth paths.
Store Associate
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house retail role handling cashiering, stocking, and store upkeep. Good for someone dependable who likes variety and steady customer interaction.
General Manager I – Store 8086
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Listed as Internship, duties match full-time exempt manager (50–55 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy auto parts store, manage a team of 10–20, and own sales and operations. Ideal if you have retail management experience and some automotive knowledge.
Junk Removal Labor & Sales (Field Sales & Service)
- Employer: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (Southwind)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL / Sandalwood area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$30+/hour (includes $15/hr base + profit sharing + tips)
Active, hands-on job where you drive box trucks, haul items, and close on-site sales. Great if you like physical work, talking with customers, and want clear promotion paths.
Cashier
- Employer: Hibachi Express
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time (11am–4pm or 4pm–9pm)
- Pay: $15–$16/hour
Simple, steady counter job taking orders, handling payments, and packing food. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule—nice side gig if you live nearby.
Inside Sales & Order Entry Representative
- Employer: Kelly's Foods
- Location: Jacksonville, FL 32204
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $18–$20/hour (about $37,000–$45,000/year)
Office-based role taking orders from restaurant and store customers, entering them accurately, and handling payments. Comes with 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.
EV Charging Customer Ambassador
- Employer: LAZ Parking
- Location: Listed as Jacksonville, FL, job text says South Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
Help drivers use EV charging stations, answer questions, and keep the lot running smoothly. Good for tech-savvy people who don’t mind working outdoors and on flexible shifts.
Operations Manager (Part-Time)
- Employer: Buckle
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Back-of-house retail leader handling operations, inventory, and visual merchandising. Includes teammate discount, bonuses, and 401(k) eligibility after waiting periods.
Manager Trainee / Credit Manager
- Employer: BB BHF Stores, LLC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$18/hour
Second-in-command role at a rent-to-own style store, focused on customer accounts, collections, and daily operations. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Jacksonville employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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