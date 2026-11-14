Jacksonville’s trades scene is busy right now, from shipyards to auto bays to military bases. If you like working with your hands, there are several solid options hiring across the city.

Employer: Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corporation

Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corporation Location: NAS Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, first shift

Pay: $35.43/hr + up to $13.32/hr H&W

Cover and insulate steam and HVAC piping, ducts, tanks, and cold rooms using a range of materials and tools. Great fit if you have experience with mechanical insulation and can read blueprints and work safely with different insulation types.

Employer: O’Steen Automotive Group, Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Top pay based on experience + productivity (sign-on bonus for qualified techs)

Family-owned VW shop with no Sundays, limited Saturdays, and an air‑conditioned, modern facility. You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance with paid OEM training and tool support.

Employer: Boeing

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, variable shift

Pay: $51,850 – $70,150/year

Prep and paint military aircraft using spray guns and other tools, remove old coatings, and follow detailed specs and drawings. Requires at least 2 years of aircraft painting experience and the ability to meet U.S. person and security clearance requirements.

Employer: Top Dollar Car

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + performance bonuses

Hourly + performance bonuses Schedule: 4‑ or 5‑day workweek, optional overtime

Do routine maintenance and basic repairs while you grow your diagnostic skills on many makes and models. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Fincantieri Marine Systems North America

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm)

Prep ship surfaces and apply marine coatings on Navy, Coast Guard, MSC, and commercial vessels. Ideal if you have at least 2 years of marine or industrial painting and are comfortable with shipyard safety, confined spaces, and working outdoors.

Employer: Vivint / NRG

Location: Jacksonville, FL (100% travel in summer)

Type: Seasonal, summer 2026

Install and service smart home security systems while earning piece‑rate pay with unlimited commission potential. Good match if you have a sales mindset, can handle ladders and attic work, and want hands‑on tech experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.