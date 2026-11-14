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Jacksonville
🚧 Jacksonville FL Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Jacksonville’s trades scene is busy right now, from shipyards to auto bays to military bases. If you like working with your hands, there are several solid options hiring across the city.
Pipe Coverer / Insulator – NAS Jacksonville
- Employer: Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corporation
- Location: NAS Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, first shift
- Pay: $35.43/hr + up to $13.32/hr H&W
Cover and insulate steam and HVAC piping, ducts, tanks, and cold rooms using a range of materials and tools. Great fit if you have experience with mechanical insulation and can read blueprints and work safely with different insulation types.
Automotive Service Technician – O’Steen Volkswagen
- Employer: O’Steen Automotive Group, Inc.
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Top pay based on experience + productivity (sign-on bonus for qualified techs)
Family-owned VW shop with no Sundays, limited Saturdays, and an air‑conditioned, modern facility. You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance with paid OEM training and tool support.
Aircraft Painter
- Employer: Boeing
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, variable shift
- Pay: $51,850 – $70,150/year
Prep and paint military aircraft using spray guns and other tools, remove old coatings, and follow detailed specs and drawings. Requires at least 2 years of aircraft painting experience and the ability to meet U.S. person and security clearance requirements.
Automotive Service Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: Top Dollar Car
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly + performance bonuses
- Schedule: 4‑ or 5‑day workweek, optional overtime
Do routine maintenance and basic repairs while you grow your diagnostic skills on many makes and models. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and clear paths to advance.
Painter (Marine / Shipyard)
- Employer: Fincantieri Marine Systems North America
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm)
Prep ship surfaces and apply marine coatings on Navy, Coast Guard, MSC, and commercial vessels. Ideal if you have at least 2 years of marine or industrial painting and are comfortable with shipyard safety, confined spaces, and working outdoors.
Security Installation Technician (Seasonal – Summer 2026)
- Employer: Vivint / NRG
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (100% travel in summer)
- Type: Seasonal, summer 2026
Install and service smart home security systems while earning piece‑rate pay with unlimited commission potential. Good match if you have a sales mindset, can handle ladders and attic work, and want hands‑on tech experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.