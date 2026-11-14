Jacksonville’s social services scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up that support mental health, families, and prevention work. Here are a few solid openings if you want to help people and grow your career.

Employer: Wekiva Springs Center (part of Universal Health Services )

Wekiva Springs Center (part of ) Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $58,000/year

Work on a multidisciplinary team doing psychosocial assessments, discharge planning, and coordination of care for adults in acute or intensive outpatient settings. Requires a Master’s in Behavioral Sciences and FL license or license-eligible (LCSW, LMHC, or LMFT); comes with tuition reimbursement, strong medical benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and career growth within a large healthcare system.

Employer: Lutheran Services Florida

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: Not listed

Lead and monitor a network of prevention programs across providers—overseeing contracts, compliance, data, and performance for behavioral health and substance use prevention. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in social services (Master’s preferred) and 3–5 years in behavioral health, prevention, or program administration; offers a strong benefits package with medical, PTO, 13+ holidays, 403(b) with match or student loan help, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Northwest Behavioral Health

Location: Jacksonville, FL 32254 (in person, community-based)

(in person, community-based) Type: Not specified (case management role)

Not specified (case management role) Pay: From $18.75/hour

Handle intake, assessments, and individualized service plans while coordinating services to keep clients in the least restrictive setting. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree, can travel for home/school/community visits, and want flexible scheduling, PTO, and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.