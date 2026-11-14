Jacksonville has a nice mix of hands-on maintenance and cleaning roles right now, from entry-level to leadership. Good options here if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and equipment in top shape.

Employer: Medxcel

Medxcel Location: Jacksonville, FL (St. Vincent – Riverside)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead all facilities operations, planning, and budgets for a major healthcare campus. Role includes managing staff, big projects, and compliance with healthcare safety codes, plus strong benefits like health coverage, retirement match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Swisher

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + bonus (amount not listed)

Supervise a maintenance team in a manufacturing plant, covering buildings, grounds, and equipment. Good fit if you have 3+ years in maintenance leadership; offers medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k), pension-style plan, paid vacation, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping an industrial laundry facility running—repairing washers, dryers, conveyors, boilers, and more. Requires 2+ years industrial repair experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and ESOP, paid time off, and training.

Employer: CBRE Government & Defense Services

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Around $15.70/hour (estimate from employer)

Part-time cleaning of high-traffic building areas—restrooms, halls, elevators, windows, and more. Great if you have 2+ years cleaning or custodial work and want steady hours with a large facilities company and access to benefits.

Employer: Home Sweet Cleaner

Location: Jacksonville & Fernandina Beach, FL (on the road)

Type: Contract

Pay: From $23.00/hour, paid per job

Work as a professional house cleaner doing deep cleans, move-outs, construction clean-up, and Airbnb turnovers. Flexible schedule, competitive per-job pay, and growth potential—must have 1+ year pro cleaning, a valid license, and reliable transportation. Application requires filling out the company’s online form.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Jacksonville, FL (mobile)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ locations, handling full interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, strong customer service, and a reliable vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Jax.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.