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Jacksonville
🏗️ Jacksonville Architecture & Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Jacksonville’s A&E scene is busy right now, with strong demand from federal, infrastructure, and high-tech projects. If you’re licensed and like complex work, this is a good moment to look around.
ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN
- Employer: Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) / FLTREADCEN Southeast
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, federal civilian
- Salary: $61,722 – $97,087
- Deadline: 11/18/2026 (per Indeed listing for same role) Work on calibration procedures and technical directives that keep Navy systems accurate and NIST-traceable. Good fit if you enjoy detailed electronics work, documentation, and being the go-to person for local calibration support.
Architect IV
- Employer: CRB
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed Lead complex life sciences and food & beverage projects from programming through construction admin as the architectural point of contact. Ideal for a licensed architect (10+ years) who likes Revit-heavy work, code analysis, and mentoring a team.
Assistant Project Manager – Traffic (Project Engineer, Transportation)
- Employer: LJA
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed Traffic-focused civil role doing analysis, design, and studies for FDOT, counties, and local clients. Great if you’re a PE with MicroStation/Geopak/OpenRoads and SYNCHRO experience who wants hands-on design plus project and staff responsibility.
INTERDISCIPLINARY GENERAL ENGINEER–ARCHITECT
- Employer: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC Southeast)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, federal civilian
- Salary: Not listed Senior construction engineer/architect role managing high-visibility Navy construction programs. Best for a licensed PE or Registered Architect with GS-12-level experience in design management, A/E contracts, and leading multi-discipline teams.
Structural Engineer (Design-Build, DoD Focus)
- Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a design-build firm)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $110,000 – $135,000
Design structural systems for commercial and Department of Defense projects using tools like Revit and RISA. Great match if you’re a PE with 3–5+ years of structural design who wants modern tools, process improvement, and site travel.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: U.S.-wide near a Jacobs office (remote/hybrid; open to Jacksonville-based candidates)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 (varies by location and experience) High-level I&C subject matter expert role leading controls strategy for hyperscale data centers. A fit for a PE with 15+ years in controls/automation, deep BAS/SCADA/EPMS experience, and interest in AI/GPU, liquid cooling, and mission-critical design.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles, too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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