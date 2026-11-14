Jacksonville’s A&E scene is busy right now, with strong demand from federal, infrastructure, and high-tech projects. If you’re licensed and like complex work, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) / FLTREADCEN Southeast

Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) / FLTREADCEN Southeast Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, federal civilian

Salary: $61,722 – $97,087

Deadline: 11/18/2026 (per Indeed listing for same role) Work on calibration procedures and technical directives that keep Navy systems accurate and NIST-traceable. Good fit if you enjoy detailed electronics work, documentation, and being the go-to person for local calibration support.

Employer: CRB

Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Lead complex life sciences and food & beverage projects from programming through construction admin as the architectural point of contact. Ideal for a licensed architect (10+ years) who likes Revit-heavy work, code analysis, and mentoring a team.

Employer: LJA

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Traffic-focused civil role doing analysis, design, and studies for FDOT, counties, and local clients. Great if you’re a PE with MicroStation/Geopak/OpenRoads and SYNCHRO experience who wants hands-on design plus project and staff responsibility.

Employer: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC Southeast)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, federal civilian

Salary: Not listed Senior construction engineer/architect role managing high-visibility Navy construction programs. Best for a licensed PE or Registered Architect with GS-12-level experience in design management, A/E contracts, and leading multi-discipline teams.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a design-build firm)

(for a design-build firm) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000

Design structural systems for commercial and Department of Defense projects using tools like Revit and RISA. Great match if you’re a PE with 3–5+ years of structural design who wants modern tools, process improvement, and site travel.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: U.S.-wide near a Jacobs office (remote/hybrid; open to Jacksonville-based candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 (varies by location and experience) High-level I&C subject matter expert role leading controls strategy for hyperscale data centers. A fit for a PE with 15+ years in controls/automation, deep BAS/SCADA/EPMS experience, and interest in AI/GPU, liquid cooling, and mission-critical design.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.