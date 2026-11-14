Jacksonville has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to executive support and real estate admin. Most of these are full-time, on-site roles with room to grow your skills.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Jacksonville, FL (onsite)

Jacksonville, FL (onsite) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Salary: Not listed

This role supports an orthopedic department with scheduling, data, and general admin work. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, basic office experience, and are comfortable with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Access.

Employer: Olympus Insurance Company

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for office operations, events, and front desk support, plus help the Claims team with customer service. Comes with employer-sponsored medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and development programs. Posting is open through 12/15/2026 or until filled.

Employer: VanCamp Commercial Properties

VanCamp Commercial Properties Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full-time , base salary + commission

, base salary Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Admin-heavy role with extra duties in leasing, marketing, and client relations at a small commercial real estate firm. You’ll need an active Florida real estate license and an interest in juggling office tasks, property showings, and marketing.

Employer: Wounded Warrior Project

Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid – 3 days office / 2 days home )

Jacksonville, FL (hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level support role for a Senior Vice President, handling complex calendars, meetings, travel, and executive communications. Requires 5+ years admin experience, including 2+ years supporting executives, and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience. Offers full medical, dental, vision for you and family, plus performance incentives.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Metro Square, 3563 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Metro Square, 3563 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle medical record requests, scanning, and HIPAA-compliant release of information. Great for someone with 1–2 years of customer service and clerical experience and a high school diploma; health information certifications are a plus, not required.

Employer: Not listed (dental office)

Not listed (dental office) Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person)

Jacksonville, FL (in person) Type: Full-time , about 37 hours/week

, about Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a dental office handling check-in/out, phones, scheduling, billing support, and insurance verification. Best for someone with prior dental reception experience and knowledge of dental insurance and terminology.

Employer: Grand Living

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Part-time , rotating weekends (Sat–Sun), 7am–3pm

, rotating Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact in a luxury senior living community, handling phones, visitors, and light clerical work. Good if you have a high school diploma, like customer service, and want weekend hours with access to some community perks.

Employer: BSS

Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person)

Jacksonville, FL (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

You’ll support Project Managers in the fire protection industry, coordinating emails, quotes, work orders, and repairs with customers and partners. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, can handle a fast-paced workload, and have around 2 years of customer service or coordination experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.