Jacksonville’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, clinics, and wealth firms all hiring. If you’re numbers-minded and like helping people with money decisions, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America (Merrill Wealth Management)

Bank of America (Merrill Wealth Management) Location: Jacksonville, FL (up to 90% travel to Merrill branches)

(up to to Merrill branches) Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

This role supports client onboarding and asset transfers, handling moderately complex transactions and reconciliations. Good fit if you have 2+ years in investment operations, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and like project-based work with some training/mentoring of others.

Employer: Seacoast Bank

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll build financial dashboards, data models, and automated reports to support accounting and leadership decisions. Ideal if you bring advanced SQL, strong Power BI, and Python skills plus 2+ years’ experience and enjoy turning raw data into clear, accurate reporting.

Employer: #twiceasnice Recruiting (for a wealth management firm)

(for a wealth management firm) Location: Jacksonville, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 + benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, professional development)

Perfect if you’ve completed or are progressing through CFP coursework (or already CFP) and want hands-on planning instead of sales. You’ll build detailed financial plans, analyze cash flow and investments, and sit in on client meetings with a clear growth path in planning.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site, nonexempt

Salary: $21.91 – $29.60/hour, benefits eligible

You’ll help patients understand and manage co-pays, deductibles, insurance, and payment plans using Epic. Great for someone with 2+ years in a healthcare/insurance or customer service setting (or a bachelor’s degree) who wants stable hours (Mon–Fri, 8–5) and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Jacksonville employers are hiring actively in finance and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.