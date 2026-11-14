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Jacksonville
💰 Jacksonville finance jobs with multiple openings, up to $100K
12 days ago
Jacksonville’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, clinics, and wealth firms all hiring. If you’re numbers-minded and like helping people with money decisions, these roles are worth a look.
Transaction Management Operations Analyst
- Employer: Bank of America (Merrill Wealth Management)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (up to 90% travel to Merrill branches)
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports client onboarding and asset transfers, handling moderately complex transactions and reconciliations. Good fit if you have 2+ years in investment operations, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and like project-based work with some training/mentoring of others.
Accounting Systems Analyst
- Employer: Seacoast Bank
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll build financial dashboards, data models, and automated reports to support accounting and leadership decisions. Ideal if you bring advanced SQL, strong Power BI, and Python skills plus 2+ years’ experience and enjoy turning raw data into clear, accurate reporting.
Wealth Planner / Financial Planning Associate
- Employer: #twiceasnice Recruiting (for a wealth management firm)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$100,000 + benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, professional development)
Perfect if you’ve completed or are progressing through CFP coursework (or already CFP) and want hands-on planning instead of sales. You’ll build detailed financial plans, analyze cash flow and investments, and sit in on client meetings with a clear growth path in planning.
Financial Counselor – On Site – FL
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, on-site, nonexempt
- Salary: $21.91 – $29.60/hour, benefits eligible
You’ll help patients understand and manage co-pays, deductibles, insurance, and payment plans using Epic. Great for someone with 2+ years in a healthcare/insurance or customer service setting (or a bachelor’s degree) who wants stable hours (Mon–Fri, 8–5) and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Jacksonville employers are hiring actively in finance and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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