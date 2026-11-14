🚨 JSO posts video on Nov. 1 officer-involved shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has released a Critical Incident Briefing with details and video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at an apartment complex on Broxton Bay Drive.

Officers Paul and Efkovics responded after three complaints of gunfire. They found spent shell casings and were speaking with a resident when more shots were fired. While searching, 44-year-old Jerson Estrada Gonzalez came from behind a building. After he ignored repeated commands and, at the top of a stairway, pulled a gun from his pocket and turned toward the officers, both officers fired, injuring him. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Estrada was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Officer with Violence, and Discharge a Firearm on Residential Property. The State Attorney’s Office will review the legality of the officers’ actions, followed by a JSO internal review.

The video is graphic and intended for mature audiences. You can watch it on JSO’s Facebook, X, or YouTube and follow updates on JSO’s Transparency page.