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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Jacksonville Right Now
Jacksonville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home gear to a sweet rescue pup looking for a family.
Portable room air conditioner
Item: Frigidaire portable room air conditioner
Condition: About 5 months old; stopped cooling, but dehumidifier still works
Location: Ft Caroline Cove, Jacksonville, FL
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
This could be useful if you need a dehumidifier or know how to repair A/C units. It’s a fairly new unit, so it might be worth a look if you’re handy or don’t need the cooling feature.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free electric fireplace & table set
Items:
- Electric fireplace
- Counter-height table with 2 chairs
Location: Cedar Hills, Jacksonville, FL
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice little bundle of free furniture for a living room or small dining area. The electric fireplace can add some cozy charm, and the counter-height table with two chairs is great for apartments or breakfast nooks.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rescue Puppy Needs A Good Home
Item: Rescue dog – Rhodesian Ridgeback
Age: 1 year
Sex: Female, spayed
Health: All shots current
Temperament: Very sweet, loves all dogs, loves children, loves everyone; listens well, still learning
Location: Cypress Cove, Atlantic Beach, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
This young Rhodesian Ridgeback is looking for a loving home. She’s already spayed and up to date on shots, and sounds like a great fit for a family or anyone who can give her time, training, and affection.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Jacksonville tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup or a meet-up.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.