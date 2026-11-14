Jacksonville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home gear to a sweet rescue pup looking for a family.

Item: Frigidaire portable room air conditioner

Condition: About 5 months old; stopped cooling, but dehumidifier still works

Location: Ft Caroline Cove, Jacksonville, FL

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

This could be useful if you need a dehumidifier or know how to repair A/C units. It’s a fairly new unit, so it might be worth a look if you’re handy or don’t need the cooling feature.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Electric fireplace

Counter-height table with 2 chairs

Location: Cedar Hills, Jacksonville, FL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little bundle of free furniture for a living room or small dining area. The electric fireplace can add some cozy charm, and the counter-height table with two chairs is great for apartments or breakfast nooks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rescue dog – Rhodesian Ridgeback

Age: 1 year

Sex: Female, spayed

Health: All shots current

Temperament: Very sweet, loves all dogs, loves children, loves everyone; listens well, still learning

Location: Cypress Cove, Atlantic Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This young Rhodesian Ridgeback is looking for a loving home. She’s already spayed and up to date on shots, and sounds like a great fit for a family or anyone who can give her time, training, and affection.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Jacksonville tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup or a meet-up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.