Jacksonville’s HR scene is busy right now, with several employers growing and hiring for people-focused roles. If you like matching talent to opportunity and smoothing the onboarding process, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days from home)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days from home) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; examples in other states range from about $57K–$89K+ depending on location and experience

Help veterans and their families move into meaningful civilian careers through coaching, resume and interview support, and employer outreach. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in recruiting or career coaching, enjoy public speaking and workshops, and want strong benefits plus mission-driven work.

Employer: Farah & Farah

Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Lead full-cycle recruiting for legal, admin, and operations roles while owning the onboarding workflow. Great fit if you have 3+ years of corporate or legal recruiting, are confident with LinkedIn Recruiter and ADP, and like being the bridge between hiring managers and new hires.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed in posting

Be the first point of contact for new hires as they move through background checks, I‑9s, and required trainings. This is a good entry-to-mid HR role if you have an associate degree and 1+ year in customer service/support, love details, and want to grow in talent operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.