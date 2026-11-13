Jacksonville has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from in-person coaching to flexible online tutoring and a high-paying leadership program.

Employer: Citi

Citi Location: Jacksonville, FL (on-site, primary location)

(on-site, primary location) Salary: ~$140,000/year (range $90,000–$155,000 )

(range ) Type: Full-time, 24-month leadership development program

This is a two-year rotational program for MBA students graduating Dec 2026–Jun 2027. You’ll rotate through areas like credit cards, marketing, analytics, and risk, with mentorship, coaching, and VP-level opportunities after completion.

Employer: First Coast Gymnastics

First Coast Gymnastics Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person)

(in person) Salary: Pay based on experience

Pay based on experience Type: Part-time

Perfect if you love the gym and have prior competitive gymnastics coaching experience. You’ll work with a competitive team in a high-energy facility, helping athletes level up their skills.

Employer: BookNook

Location: Remote, must reside in Florida or another approved U.S. state

Remote, must reside in Salary: $20/hour (typically $10 per 30-minute session , plus possible incentives)

(typically , plus possible incentives) Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Great for teachers and tutors who want flexible, after-school hours. You’ll teach K–8 math online using BookNook’s ready-made lessons—no planning—mainly Monday–Thursday between 5–7 PM ET.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—new education roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.