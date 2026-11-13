Jacksonville’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like fixing, building, and fabricating. If you’re good with tools and machines, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $46,966 – $85,030/year

This role is all about fitting and fabricating structural parts for a submarine program using multiple welding processes. Great fit if you’re a recent or upcoming UTI–Miramar grad who wants strong benefits, steady work, and a clear path to grow your fabrication skills.

Employer: IKO North America

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Keep the plant running by inspecting, maintaining, and repairing mechanical systems and equipment. Good for someone with mechanical maintenance experience, strong safety focus, and willingness to work flexible hours in a busy manufacturing environment.

Employer: Thompson Repairs

Location: Jacksonville, FL (in-person)

Jacksonville, FL (in-person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Run lathes and milling machines, work from blueprints, and handle precision measurements in a small, fast-paced shop. Ideal if you have 10+ years machining experience and want solid pay plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills are in demand here, and doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.