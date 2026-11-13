Jacksonville’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to high‑level procurement. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping goods moving and organized.

Employer: Suddath

Suddath Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role runs forklifts and other material handling equipment to load, unload, and move product in a busy warehouse. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, a forklift/MHE certification, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: DRB Homes

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the purchasing team for a homebuilder, handling construction budgets, bids, and contractor/vendor selection. Great for someone with residential homebuilding or estimating experience who can read blueprints and wants a bigger say in costs and vendor strategy.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jacksonville, FL (consulting, travel up to 50%)

(consulting, travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300 + potential annual incentive

High‑impact consulting role leading procurement and supply chain transformations for major clients, including digital tools like Coupa, Ariba, Ivalua, Zip, Oro, Levelpath. Best for someone with 8+ years in sourcing/procurement/supply chain and 4+ years leading client workstreams who wants to own big, complex projects.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary (national range): $62,500 – $70,000

Supervise warehouse operations and frontline teams, track KPIs, and drive safety and process improvements at a global logistics leader. Good step up if you have 1+ year in operations or logistics and want leadership experience plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, and PTO.

Employer: ECKART

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on warehouse role picking, checking, receiving, and organizing inventory, with regular lifting up to 50 lbs. Nice fit if you like fast‑paced physical work, want benefits after 30 days, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and employee discount, and have basic warehouse or forklift experience.

Employer: Norton Lilly International

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office‑based role supporting cargo shipments by handling title documents for exports, working closely with U.S. Customs, terminals, and customers. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, have 2+ years in customer service/data entry, solid Excel skills, and can travel to port/terminal locations with a valid driver’s license and TWIC (or ability to get one).

Employer: Ascendo Resources

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Multiple roles for folks experienced with heavy/oversized loads, including routing, permits, scheduling, and driver/customer coordination. Strong match if you already work in heavy haul or specialized transport and want to stay close to the action in operations and logistics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are hiring for related roles too. Don’t wait too long; logistics jobs in Jax tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.