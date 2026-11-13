Jacksonville’s sales scene is busy right now, from healthcare and finance to media and logistics. If you like closing deals and building relationships, there’s a good mix of field, phone, and showroom roles here.

Employer: UHS (River Point Behavioral Health)

UHS (River Point Behavioral Health) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead business growth for an 80-bed behavioral health hospital. You’ll set the marketing strategy, manage a team of marketing reps, oversee the budget, and drive referral and admissions growth, with strong benefits and career paths across UHS’s 300+ subsidiaries.

Employer: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own go‑to‑market plans for ICE’s mortgage tech products. Great fit if you have 5+ years in tech/product marketing and enjoy building positioning, sales decks, battle cards, and multi‑channel campaigns in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Mobility Equipment Jacksonville

Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person, showroom)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $40,000; expected total $50,000–$75,000 (base + commission)

Help seniors and families choose mobility equipment and home accessibility solutions. This is a retail-style role with training, steady base pay, and commission upside if you like consultative selling and repeat customers.

Employer: PLS Logistics Services

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, inside sales

Salary: $47,000 base + $1,000 sign-on bonus + uncapped commission

Start or grow a career in freight and 3PL sales. You’ll build a book of business moving loads nationwide, with paid training, unlimited PTO, and uncapped commissions starting in week one.

Employer: Rush Enterprises (Rush Truck Centers)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year

Sell commercial truck and bus parts over the counter and by phone for a major dealership network. Good fit if you like a steady customer flow, clear processes, and strong benefits including 401(k) match and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, outside sales

Salary: Competitive base + monthly commission + quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)

Hunt for new B2B accounts selling uniform rental and related services for a Fortune 500 company. Comes with car allowance, strong benefits, and a structured sales training program.

Employer: TEGNA (WTLV/WJXX – ABC/NBC Jacksonville)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission

Sell cross‑screen ad solutions across local TV, streaming/CTV (Premion), and digital. Ideal for experienced media sellers who like building a high-value book of business with both local businesses and agencies.

Employer: Citi

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,620–$87,380/year (plus potential incentives)

Phone-based client service and sales support for Citi’s banking and investment clients. You’ll handle inbound/outbound calls, place unsolicited trades, and deepen relationships—Series 7 & 63 required, with 66/65 preferred.

Employer: VieMed, LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (exact range not listed)

Grow referrals for an OSA and sleep program by calling on pulmonologists, sleep specialists, and other providers. Great if you already have strong physician relationships and like full-cycle medical sales.

Employer: W.B. Mason Company Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL (local travel)

Type: Full-time, first shift

Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year + bonuses

Drive around your territory visiting local restaurants, shops, and businesses to sell everyday supplies. No prior sales experience needed—just people skills, hustle, and interest in growing a long-term sales career.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Jacksonville employers are moving fast on strong sales talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.