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Jacksonville
🛒 Jacksonville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Jacksonville’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from gyms and salons to banks and big-name retailers. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping a store or office running smoothly.
Butcher – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour (experience-based)
You’ll cut and prep meat, help with displays, and give friendly service in a busy grocery setting. Good fit if you have strong cutting skills and like working in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.
Temp Framing Manager
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: JAX–Orange Park, Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time (temporary)
Lead the custom framing team, coach framers, and drive framing sales while keeping projects on time. Great for someone with retail leadership and an eye for art and detail.
Branch MSR I – Arlington
- Employer: Community First Credit Union of Florida
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (Arlington/Neptune Beach branch)
- Type: Full-time
Help members with accounts, loans, and everyday banking while building long-term relationships. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of financial or customer service experience and like problem-solving.
Store Associate
- Employer: Edgewood (Save-A-Lot)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time
You’ll ring up customers, stock shelves, help open/close, and keep the store clean. Good for someone 18+ who’s dependable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and wants flexible retail hours.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour
Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach the team on great service. Best for someone with at least 1 year of retail leadership or key-holder experience.
Claims Adjuster (I/II) – Property & Casualty
- Employer: Olympus Insurance Company
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
Investigate and resolve Florida property claims while guiding homeowners through stressful situations. You’ll need a Florida 6-20 All Lines Adjuster License and experience with property claims.
RPS Registered Client Service Associate
- Employer: Citi
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $62,620–$87,380/year
Support Citi investment/banking clients by phone and email, handling service issues and routing them to the right solutions. Great for someone with 2–5 years in financial customer service and FINRA registrations (SIE, Series 7, 66/63+65).
Overnight Member Services Representative – Promenade
- Employer: Planet Fitness (Taymax Group)
- Location: Promenade Shopping Center, Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time (overnights)
- Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour
Greet members, give tours, sign up new memberships, and keep the gym clean during overnight shifts. Perfect if you like a quieter, late-night schedule and a fitness-focused environment.
Sales Associate
- Employer: LOFT
- Location: St Johns Town Center, Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time
Help style customers, keep the floor looking sharp, and build loyalty for a women’s fashion brand. Good for someone with a hospitality mindset and flexible availability (nights/weekends).
Dispatcher / Customer Service
- Employer: 1st Call Towing LLC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $500–$750/week
Answer and place calls, use GPS/maps to locate customers, dispatch tow trucks, and handle payments and emails. A fit if you’re calm under pressure and have dispatching experience (towing a plus).
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: BB BHF Stores, LLC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17/hour
Work in a rent-to-own style retail setting handling sales, inventory, cash, and customer accounts. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount; must have a driver’s license and be able to move heavy items.
Welcome Center – Experience Maker (Winston YMCA)
- Employer: YMCA of Florida’s First Coast
- Location: Winston YMCA, Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
Lead the Welcome Center team, drive membership sales and retention, and support member experience efforts. Great for someone with supervisory customer service experience and strong people skills.
Part-Time Salon Coordinator (Front Desk + Social Media)
- Employer: iGlam Lash & Beauty
- Location: Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time (23–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16/hour + retail commission + bonuses + separate social media pay
Run the front desk (check-in, booking, payments) and create Instagram/TikTok content for a lash and brow studio. Ideal if you love beauty, are detail-oriented, and already make social content. Start date January 2027.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$19/hour
Frontline role running the register, helping customers find products, stocking, and handling photo/web pickup. Good entry-level retail job if you can work a flexible schedule.
Store Manager 1629
- Employer: Hibbett
- Location: Edgewood Square, Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20/hour
Lead a Hibbett store, manage sales goals, hiring, scheduling, and inventory, and coach the team. Best for someone with 3+ years of management and a passion for athletic footwear/apparel.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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