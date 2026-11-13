Jacksonville’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from gyms and salons to banks and big-name retailers. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping a store or office running smoothly.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour (experience-based)

You’ll cut and prep meat, help with displays, and give friendly service in a busy grocery setting. Good fit if you have strong cutting skills and like working in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Employer: Michaels

Location: JAX–Orange Park, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time (temporary)

Lead the custom framing team, coach framers, and drive framing sales while keeping projects on time. Great for someone with retail leadership and an eye for art and detail.

Employer: Community First Credit Union of Florida

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Arlington/Neptune Beach branch)

Type: Full-time

Help members with accounts, loans, and everyday banking while building long-term relationships. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of financial or customer service experience and like problem-solving.

Employer: Edgewood (Save-A-Lot)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

You’ll ring up customers, stock shelves, help open/close, and keep the store clean. Good for someone 18+ who’s dependable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and wants flexible retail hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach the team on great service. Best for someone with at least 1 year of retail leadership or key-holder experience.

Employer: Olympus Insurance Company

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Investigate and resolve Florida property claims while guiding homeowners through stressful situations. You’ll need a Florida 6-20 All Lines Adjuster License and experience with property claims.

Employer: Citi

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $62,620–$87,380/year

Support Citi investment/banking clients by phone and email, handling service issues and routing them to the right solutions. Great for someone with 2–5 years in financial customer service and FINRA registrations (SIE, Series 7, 66/63+65).

Employer: Planet Fitness (Taymax Group)

Location: Promenade Shopping Center, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time (overnights)

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Greet members, give tours, sign up new memberships, and keep the gym clean during overnight shifts. Perfect if you like a quieter, late-night schedule and a fitness-focused environment.

Employer: LOFT

Location: St Johns Town Center, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Help style customers, keep the floor looking sharp, and build loyalty for a women’s fashion brand. Good for someone with a hospitality mindset and flexible availability (nights/weekends).

Employer: 1st Call Towing LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: In-person

Pay: $500–$750/week

Answer and place calls, use GPS/maps to locate customers, dispatch tow trucks, and handle payments and emails. A fit if you’re calm under pressure and have dispatching experience (towing a plus).

Employer: BB BHF Stores, LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17/hour

Work in a rent-to-own style retail setting handling sales, inventory, cash, and customer accounts. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount; must have a driver’s license and be able to move heavy items.

Employer: YMCA of Florida’s First Coast

Location: Winston YMCA, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Lead the Welcome Center team, drive membership sales and retention, and support member experience efforts. Great for someone with supervisory customer service experience and strong people skills.

Employer: iGlam Lash & Beauty

Location: Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time (23–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $16/hour + retail commission + bonuses + separate social media pay

Run the front desk (check-in, booking, payments) and create Instagram/TikTok content for a lash and brow studio. Ideal if you love beauty, are detail-oriented, and already make social content. Start date January 2027.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Frontline role running the register, helping customers find products, stocking, and handling photo/web pickup. Good entry-level retail job if you can work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Edgewood Square, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Lead a Hibbett store, manage sales goals, hiring, scheduling, and inventory, and coach the team. Best for someone with 3+ years of management and a passion for athletic footwear/apparel.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.