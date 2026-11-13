Jacksonville is busy hiring for hands-on roles that keep buildings, hotels, and communities running smoothly. If you like staying active and fixing things, there are several solid options this week.

Employer: Tapestry (Coach & Kate Spade brands)

Tapestry (Coach & Kate Spade brands) Location: Jacksonville, FL – onsite distribution center

Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday night shift

Pay: $28.75/hr

Work on conveyors, forklifts, pallet jacks, and building systems in a modern DC. Great fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience and solid electrical/mechanical skills.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group (hotel property)

(hotel property) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.60–$21.22/hr

Focus on guest room painting and touch-ups plus basic hotel maintenance. Offers Daily Pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a hospitality-focused team.

Employer: Cypress Village Retirement

Location: Jacksonville, FL (lakefront senior community)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Main focus is painting, with variety in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, landscaping, and general repairs. Comes with benefits, PTO, holidays, training, and Daily Pay access in a large retirement community.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$24/hr

Handles apartment turns, HVAC troubleshooting, repairs, and grounds/common-area upkeep. Includes on-call rotation, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and generous time off.

Employer: Extended Stay Hotels

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50/hr , weekly pay

, Clean guest rooms and common areas to brand standards. Good entry role with no experience required, plus 401(k), perks program, and training.

Employer: Trinity Ministries

Location: Jacksonville, FL (church & school campus)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep classrooms, offices, worship areas, gym, and common spaces clean and stocked. Great if you like steady routine work in a church/school community setting.

Employer: Richman Property Services, Inc.

Location: Bennett Creek Apartments, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm (some weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Handle grounds, amenities, and common-area cleaning and upkeep at a 260-unit community. Offers health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, quarterly pay increases, and a path to Maintenance Tech roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; maintenance and housekeeping roles in Jax tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.