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🔧 Jacksonville FL Building & Grounds Jobs, Multiple Openings
Jacksonville is busy hiring for hands-on roles that keep buildings, hotels, and communities running smoothly. If you like staying active and fixing things, there are several solid options this week.
Mechanic II (Weekday Nightshift)
- Employer: Tapestry (Coach & Kate Spade brands)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL – onsite distribution center
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday night shift
- Pay: $28.75/hr
- Work on conveyors, forklifts, pallet jacks, and building systems in a modern DC. Great fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience and solid electrical/mechanical skills.
Maintenance Engineer – Painter
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group (hotel property)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.60–$21.22/hr
- Focus on guest room painting and touch-ups plus basic hotel maintenance. Offers Daily Pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a hospitality-focused team.
Maintenance Technician (Painter Focus)
- Employer: Cypress Village Retirement
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (lakefront senior community)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Main focus is painting, with variety in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, landscaping, and general repairs. Comes with benefits, PTO, holidays, training, and Daily Pay access in a large retirement community.
Service Technician I (Apartments)
- Employer: BH Management Services, LLC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$24/hr
- Handles apartment turns, HVAC troubleshooting, repairs, and grounds/common-area upkeep. Includes on-call rotation, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and generous time off.
Housekeeper (Part-Time)
- Employer: Extended Stay Hotels
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.50/hr, weekly pay
- Clean guest rooms and common areas to brand standards. Good entry role with no experience required, plus 401(k), perks program, and training.
Housekeeping / Custodial Associate
- Employer: Trinity Ministries
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (church & school campus)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Keep classrooms, offices, worship areas, gym, and common spaces clean and stocked. Great if you like steady routine work in a church/school community setting.
Apartment Porter
- Employer: Richman Property Services, Inc.
- Location: Bennett Creek Apartments, Jacksonville, FL 32216
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm (some weekends)
- Pay: Not listed
- Handle grounds, amenities, and common-area cleaning and upkeep at a 260-unit community. Offers health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, quarterly pay increases, and a path to Maintenance Tech roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; maintenance and housekeeping roles in Jax tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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