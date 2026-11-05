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Jacksonville

Final day of Senior Expo at UNF runs until 3 p.m.

3 days ago
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The second and final day of the Senior Expo is happening November 5, 2026 at the Adam W. Herbert University Center at UNF, with free admission and parking. Seniors can visit the Senior Services Division until 3:00 p.m. for free resources, health screenings, entertainment, and more. More information: https://t.co/Wdc10wFezf

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Jacksonville

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