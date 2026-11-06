🏥 Jacksonville FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16/hr to $315K+

Jacksonville’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and even travel gigs. If you’re in medicine or support roles, there’s a wide mix of shifts, settings, and pay levels to choose from.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Jacksonville, FL (Malcolm Randall VA / North FL–South GA VA System)

(Malcolm Randall VA / North FL–South GA VA System) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive federal physician pay (plus bonus, pension, 401K match)

Competitive federal physician pay (plus bonus, pension, 401K match) Offers inpatient and outpatient options, EDRP student loan repayment up to $200,000, 50–55 days paid time off, federal benefits, and no non‑compete contract. You’ll provide adult psychiatric care for Veterans in a team setting, Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4 pm.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Nights (Mon–Fri, 10:45 pm–7:15 am)

Salary: Based on experience (benefits eligible)

Based on experience (benefits eligible) Great entry role into sterile processing with strong benefits and growth paths. You’ll decontaminate and move surgical instruments, assemble case carts, and restock sterile areas under a supportive team.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Community pharmacy role with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, student loan match, and family‑forming benefits. You’ll handle dispensing, immunizations, clinical services, and lead the pharmacy team.

Employer: ChenMed

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $221,141–$315,915 per year (plus potential bonus)

(plus potential bonus) Mission‑driven, value‑based Medicare Advantage primary care with smaller panels (up to ~450 patients) and a focus on outcomes, coaching, and relationship‑based care for seniors.

Employer: Sevita / Mentor Community Services

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3 pm–11 pm)

Pay: $30–$34 per hour

Nursing case manager role in community settings for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mix of care planning, supervisory visits, and family education with PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and growth options.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL (Beaches Main Building)

(Beaches Main Building) Type: Full-time, Nights

Care for a variety of medical–surgical patients on a surgical telemetry unit at a highly regarded, locally governed health system. You’ll use the full nursing process and coordinate with a strong interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Baptist Health / Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center

Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL (BMDA Building)

(BMDA Building) Type: Full-time, Days, Outpatient

Oncology‑focused RN role supporting radiation oncology patients, assisting with procedures like scopes and brachytherapy, and coordinating evidence‑based care in a Magnet‑designated cancer center.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local group)

(recruiting for a local group) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Employed

Schedule is Mon–Thu 8:30–4:30, Fri 8:30–12, with 1:4 call and APPs as first call. Join a well‑established women’s health group with in‑office procedures, robotics, and options for hybrid or pure laborist schedules.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr Day shifts

Pay: Estimated $2,350 per week

OR travel contract with housing options, day‑one health benefits, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you have 18+ months recent acute OR experience and want to explore Jax while you work.

Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Hospitalist, 7 On / 7 Off Nights – Baptist Medical Center Nassau

(Duplicate role listed twice; included once)

View Posting

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Fernandina Beach, FL (Baptist Medical Center Nassau; within the Jax metro area)

(Baptist Medical Center Nassau; within the Jax metro area) Type: Full-time, Nights, 7 on / 7 off

Cross‑cover, rapid response, and up to 4 admissions per night using Epic. Requires Master’s‑prepared APRN/PA, 1+ year hospital or ICU experience, and offers a collaborative hospitalist team and CME support.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent’s

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Freestanding ED – Beach)

(Freestanding ED – Beach) Type: PRN, Day shift

Perform CT imaging and contrast administration in an ED setting, with 403(b) retirement and strong well‑being resources. Requires Florida radiologic technologist credentials and CT certification.

Employer: Northbank Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Weekends 7 am–11 pm

Skilled nursing/rehab CNA role with daily pay, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), and staffing ratios focused on support. Walk‑in interviews Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm.

Employer: Mental Health Resource Center

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Weekdays (some evenings)

Lead clinical services at a Comprehensive Services Center, supervising therapists, overseeing intakes, and ensuring quality documentation. Requires Master’s in a human services field and Florida license (LMHC, LCSW, or LMFT).

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL (BMDA Building)

(BMDA Building) Type: Full-time, Days

Non‑clinical support role on the Nurse Navigator team, handling coordination, calls, and admin tasks. High school diploma required and prior medical office/coordination experience preferred.

Employer: Jax Spine and Pain Centers

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Front‑end role managing new patient calls, referrals, insurance verification, and EMR intake. Great fit if you have 1+ year in medical scheduling or patient access and like fast‑paced, phone‑heavy work.

Employer: Jax Spine and Pain Centers

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Back‑office MA role in pain management: vitals, rooming, injections (IM), procedure support, and documentation. 1+ year MA experience or recent MA grad accepted; pain or procedure room experience is a plus.

Sterile Processing Assistant – Nights – SPD

(Same Mayo role as above; listed once to avoid duplication)

View Indeed Posting

Same Mayo Clinic Jacksonville night‑shift sterile processing assistant position as LinkedIn listing, with full benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Mandarin Animal Hospital

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20 per hour

Busy small‑animal hospital with boarding, grooming, and daycare. Looking for techs with 1+ year vet experience, strong client service, and comfort with meds, procedures, and multi‑tasking. Offers IRA with match, health/dental, PTO, scrub allowance, and pet perks.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: PRN, Day shift

Float across units delivering patient‑centered care, coordinating multidisciplinary teams, and leading discharge planning. Requires Florida RN license and BLS, with access to a 403(b) plan and robust well‑being support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh. Jacksonville’s healthcare employers are hiring across all levels right now—this is a good moment to make a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.