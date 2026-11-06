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🏥 Jacksonville FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16/hr to $315K+
Jacksonville’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and even travel gigs. If you’re in medicine or support roles, there’s a wide mix of shifts, settings, and pay levels to choose from.
Physician (Psychiatry)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (Malcolm Randall VA / North FL–South GA VA System)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive federal physician pay (plus bonus, pension, 401K match)
- Offers inpatient and outpatient options, EDRP student loan repayment up to $200,000, 50–55 days paid time off, federal benefits, and no non‑compete contract. You’ll provide adult psychiatric care for Veterans in a team setting, Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4 pm.
Sterile Processing Assistant – Nights – SPD
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Nights (Mon–Fri, 10:45 pm–7:15 am)
- Salary: Based on experience (benefits eligible)
- Great entry role into sterile processing with strong benefits and growth paths. You’ll decontaminate and move surgical instruments, assemble case carts, and restock sterile areas under a supportive team.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
- Community pharmacy role with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, student loan match, and family‑forming benefits. You’ll handle dispensing, immunizations, clinical services, and lead the pharmacy team.
Primary Care Physician
- Employer: ChenMed
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $221,141–$315,915 per year (plus potential bonus)
- Mission‑driven, value‑based Medicare Advantage primary care with smaller panels (up to ~450 patients) and a focus on outcomes, coaching, and relationship‑based care for seniors.
Registered Nurse – Home & Community (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Sevita / Mentor Community Services
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3 pm–11 pm)
- Pay: $30–$34 per hour
- Nursing case manager role in community settings for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mix of care planning, supervisory visits, and family education with PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and growth options.
Registered Nurse – Surgical Telemetry, Nights – Baptist Beaches
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL (Beaches Main Building)
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Care for a variety of medical–surgical patients on a surgical telemetry unit at a highly regarded, locally governed health system. You’ll use the full nursing process and coordinate with a strong interdisciplinary team.
Registered Nurse – Radiation Oncology Clinic, Baptist MD Anderson
- Employer: Baptist Health / Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL (BMDA Building)
- Type: Full-time, Days, Outpatient
- Oncology‑focused RN role supporting radiation oncology patients, assisting with procedures like scopes and brachytherapy, and coordinating evidence‑based care in a Magnet‑designated cancer center.
Physician – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local group)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Employed
- Schedule is Mon–Thu 8:30–4:30, Fri 8:30–12, with 1:4 call and APPs as first call. Join a well‑established women’s health group with in‑office procedures, robotics, and options for hybrid or pure laborist schedules.
Travel OR RN – Operating Room – $2,350/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr Day shifts
- Pay: Estimated $2,350 per week
- OR travel contract with housing options, day‑one health benefits, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you have 18+ months recent acute OR experience and want to explore Jax while you work.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Hospitalist, 7 On / 7 Off Nights – Baptist Medical Center Nassau
(Duplicate role listed twice; included once)
View Posting
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL (Baptist Medical Center Nassau; within the Jax metro area)
- Type: Full-time, Nights, 7 on / 7 off
- Cross‑cover, rapid response, and up to 4 admissions per night using Epic. Requires Master’s‑prepared APRN/PA, 1+ year hospital or ICU experience, and offers a collaborative hospitalist team and CME support.
CT Tech – Freestanding ED (PRN Days)
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent’s
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (Freestanding ED – Beach)
- Type: PRN, Day shift
- Perform CT imaging and contrast administration in an ED setting, with 403(b) retirement and strong well‑being resources. Requires Florida radiologic technologist credentials and CT certification.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-Time Every Weekend
- Employer: Northbank Center for Rehabilitation and Healing
- Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Weekends 7 am–11 pm
- Skilled nursing/rehab CNA role with daily pay, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), and staffing ratios focused on support. Walk‑in interviews Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm.
Clinical Manager – Mental Health
- Employer: Mental Health Resource Center
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Weekdays (some evenings)
- Lead clinical services at a Comprehensive Services Center, supervising therapists, overseeing intakes, and ensuring quality documentation. Requires Master’s in a human services field and Florida license (LMHC, LCSW, or LMFT).
Clinical Support Coordinator – Baptist MD Anderson
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Downtown Jacksonville, FL (BMDA Building)
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Non‑clinical support role on the Nurse Navigator team, handling coordination, calls, and admin tasks. High school diploma required and prior medical office/coordination experience preferred.
New Patient Coordinator
- Employer: Jax Spine and Pain Centers
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Front‑end role managing new patient calls, referrals, insurance verification, and EMR intake. Great fit if you have 1+ year in medical scheduling or patient access and like fast‑paced, phone‑heavy work.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Jax Spine and Pain Centers
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Back‑office MA role in pain management: vitals, rooming, injections (IM), procedure support, and documentation. 1+ year MA experience or recent MA grad accepted; pain or procedure room experience is a plus.
Sterile Processing Assistant – Nights – SPD
(Same Mayo role as above; listed once to avoid duplication)
View Indeed Posting
- Same Mayo Clinic Jacksonville night‑shift sterile processing assistant position as LinkedIn listing, with full benefits and growth potential.
Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Mandarin Animal Hospital
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$20 per hour
- Busy small‑animal hospital with boarding, grooming, and daycare. Looking for techs with 1+ year vet experience, strong client service, and comfort with meds, procedures, and multi‑tasking. Offers IRA with match, health/dental, PTO, scrub allowance, and pet perks.
Registered Nurse – Float Pool (PRN Days)
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: PRN, Day shift
- Float across units delivering patient‑centered care, coordinating multidisciplinary teams, and leading discharge planning. Requires Florida RN license and BLS, with access to a 403(b) plan and robust well‑being support.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh. Jacksonville’s healthcare employers are hiring across all levels right now—this is a good moment to make a move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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