👔 Jacksonville Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Jacksonville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in retail, tech, and hospitality. If you’re ready to step into a bigger role, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc. Location: Jacksonville, FL

Salary: $75,000–$90,000/year + monthly bonus incentives

Type: Full-time

Lead a 24/7 store as the top decision-maker, owning daily operations, financial performance, and team development. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, ESOP, 401(k) + match, paid time off, parental leave) and the chance to grow your career inside a well-known brand.

Employer: Paysafe

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own the strategy and roadmap for a major digital wallet product serving U.S. small businesses. You’ll drive high-impact initiatives across product, engineering, risk, and compliance in a global fintech environment, with a focus on faster access to earnings and better cash-flow tools for merchants.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville/Deerwood Park (Genuine Hospitality LLC)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Deerwood Park)

Salary: $40,000–$50,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Support the General Manager in running hotel operations, from budgets and staffing to guest satisfaction and events. This is a good fit if you love hands-on hospitality leadership and want benefits like health, dental, vision insurance and paid time off.

Employer: Dun & Bradstreet

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run cross-functional programs that help customers learn, adopt, and get value from D&B products. You’ll build governance frameworks, manage intake and prioritization, and partner with Customer Success, Product, Sales, and more—ideal for someone who loves structure, stakeholder alignment, and measurable impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these often lead to other internal openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.