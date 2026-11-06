🚚 Jacksonville Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jacksonville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from warehouses to hospitals. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Veho

Veho Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year + equity & benefits

Schedule: Wed–Sat, 3:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lead a warehouse team for a fast-growing ecommerce delivery company. Hands-on role where you coach staff, manage reports and schedules, and keep packages moving safely and on time.

Employer: OTR Engineered Solutions

Location: Jacksonville, FL 32254

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $26.00/hour

Oversee shipping, receiving, and production for tires and wheels in a manufacturing setting. Good fit if you have warehouse leadership experience and like running the day-to-day schedule, safety, and workflow.

Employer: Harris American

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20/hour, based on experience

Handle cycle counts, inventory reports, and outgoing shipments while using ERP/MRP systems. Great for someone detail-oriented who enjoys both computer work and hands-on warehouse tasks.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Likely full-time/contract (on-site)

Likely Pay: $24.31 – $29.28/hour

Pick, pack, and ship orders using forklifts or pallet jacks and RF scanners. Strong hourly pay for someone with warehouse experience who likes fast, physical work and accurate order handling.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and prep online orders for pickup or delivery inside a retail store. Comes with store discounts and benefits, and the posting will stay open at least 5 days from the listed date.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time, Days

Pay: Not listed

Support hospital supply chain by managing stock levels and delivering critical supplies to clinical areas. Good option if you want stable hours, strong benefits, and work that directly supports patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.